MCDHS hosts Celebration of Educational Excellence

Last month, the 11th Annual Celebration of Educational Excellence was held to recognize the hard work and achievements of local youth and young adults involved in the child welfare or youth services systems who have overcome unique challenges in pursuit of their educational goals. This year, 37 young people were honored for reaching important milestones.

Held in partnership with agencies, educators, advocates and organizations across Mesa County, the celebration recognizes young people who demonstrate resilience, determination and personal growth. Whether completing high school, earning a GED, pursuing higher education or taking steps toward career readiness, each honoree represents the power of perseverance.

This year’s celebration was made possible through collaboration between the Mesa County Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division, the Mesa County Workforce Center Career Development & GED Programs as well as numerous community partners dedicated to supporting youth and young adults, including Ariel Clinical Services, the Division of Youth Services (DYS), Kin Connect, Family Advocacy and Mentor (FAM) services, the Lighthouse Program, Colorado Mesa University and members of the judicial system.

Together, these organizations work to provide mentorship, educational support, workforce development opportunities, advocacy, behavioral health services and stable connections for young people navigating complex circumstances. The event served not only as a celebration of student achievement, but also as a reflection of the community-wide commitment to helping youth build successful futures.

Mesa County proudly celebrates the students, families, mentors, caregivers and professionals who help make these accomplishments possible every year.