Restoring Commonsense Marine Resource Management

Today, the Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries held a legislative hearing on four bills that restore sound science and transparency for fisheries management, promote state management of marine resources and affirm Alaska Native cultural activities. Subcommittee Chair Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.) issued the following statement in response:

“America’s oceans have not just been our best defense, but a key component of our industrial and economic might for centuries. Responsible management of our maritime waterways is required to feed our neighbors. House Republicans are working with local leaders from coast to coast and beyond the horizon with our distant territories to ensure American oceans continue producing bountiful harvests for generations.”

Background

H.R. 8401, introduced by U.S. Rep. Nick Begich (R-Alaska), promotes subsistence harvest of sea otters by Alaska Natives and permits the sale and transfer of sea otter pelts.

H.R. 8542, the Offshore Parity Act of 2026, introduced by U.S. Rep. Mike Ezell (R-Miss.), extends state waters for Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama in the Gulf of America from three nautical miles to nine nautical miles, consistent with those of Florida and Texas. This legislation will enable greater state management of marine and fishery resources.

H.R. 8904, introduced by U.S. Rep. Amata Coleman Radewagen (R-American Samoa), codifies that fishing in marine national monuments designated under the Antiquities Act must be regulated under the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act. This ensures that the United States will continue to be the gold standard in fisheries management while ensuring responsible access to our marine resources.

H.R. 2406, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Sexual Harassment and Assault Prevention Improvements Act of 2025, introduced by U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.), enhances reporting, improves the reporting system and expands the categories of employees covered by existing sexual assault and sexual harassment protections at NOAA.