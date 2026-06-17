Restoring American Seafood Competitiveness in the Western Pacific

Last week, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation to expand access for commercial fishing within the boundaries of three marine national monuments across the Western Pacific. Chairman Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.) issued the following statement in response:

“For years, these monuments have arbitrarily closed off access to fishing. This has disadvantaged the United States’ fishing fleet and left U.S. waters vulnerable to exploitation by our adversaries, like China. By ensuring responsible access to our vast marine resources, the Trump administration is guaranteeing the United States will remain the gold standard for fisheries management. This proclamation is great news for America’s seafood and fishing sectors, Pacific economies and seafood enthusiasts across our nation.”

Background

President Trump’s proclamation overturns previous commercial fishing restrictions in the Islands Unit of the Mariana Trench Marine National Monument, the Mau Zone and Ho’omalu Zone and areas seaward of 50 nautical miles within the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, and waters between 12 and 50 nautical miles surrounding Rose Atoll. This will increase access to some of the world’s most abundant fishing grounds, strengthening the U.S. seafood sector and deploying more U.S. vessels on the water in areas at risk of incursions by our adversaries, such as China.