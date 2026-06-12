Kevin Costner, Arkansas Officials Testify in Support of the Great American Outdoors Act 250 at Field Hearing in Hot Springs National Park

Today, the House Committee on Natural Resources hosted its fourth field hearing of the 119th Congress in Hot Springs National Park on H.R. 9250, the bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act 250 (GAOA 250), with eight members of Congress attending. Committee Members heard testimony from actor and director Kevin Costner, local Arkansas officials and representatives of the Trump administration. Chairman Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.) issued the following statement in response:

“Today, I was honored to showcase Hot Springs National Park and how the park is innovating and partnering to enhance the visitor experience on America’s public lands. The bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act 250 will create exciting new opportunities for national parks, public lands and Indian schools across the nation. Ahead of our nation’s 250th independence celebrations, it’s crucial to send this bill to the President’s desk, to invest in our nation’s most treasured resources, so they can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

Background

Ahead of our nation’s 250th birthday, Chairman Westerman (R-Ark.) and Ranking Member Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) introduced GAOA 250, to reauthorize and reform the America’s Legacy Restoration Fund (ALRF). The legislation will invest in “America’s Best Idea”—our national parks and public lands— as well as Bureau of Indian Education schools, and ensure they are modernized and maintained for generations to come without committing new taxpayer funding.

GAOA 250 enhances public access, improves infrastructure and creates new outdoor recreation opportunities while making significant reforms that prioritize mission-critical deferred maintenance, streamline project delivery and generate new revenue. GAOA 250 modernizes and maintains our national parks and public lands, all while keeping them affordable for American families for generations to come. The legislation also invests up to $95 million annually in Bureau of Indian Education facilities, to support high quality educational opportunities for tribal members.

Hot Springs National Park serves as the perfect backdrop for this field hearing, demonstrating to parks across the nation how GAOA 250 investments can leverage public-private partnerships, create jobs and support billions of dollars in economic opportunity within rural and gateway communities.

GAOA 250 reauthorizes one of President Trump’s signature legislative achievements from his first term, while supporting new initiatives from his second term, such as codifying foreign visitor fees and securing American energy dominance.