Westerman and Huffman Introduce Bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act 250

Today, House Committee on Natural Resources Chairman Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.) and Ranking Member Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) introduced the bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act 250 (GAOA 250).

“As millions of Americans are preparing to celebrate the 250th anniversary of our nation’s independence, Congress is coming together in a bipartisan manner to enhance access, improve visitor experiences, and create new outdoor recreation opportunities. The Great American Outdoors Act 250 will make historic investments in and modernize our national parks, public lands, and Bureau of Indian Education facilities, revitalize the economies of rural gateway communities that depend on public lands tourism, and create new recreation opportunities for American families to enjoy. I look forward to working with Ranking Member Huffman, my bipartisan colleagues in both the House and the Senate, and the Trump administration on advancing this historic legislation to President Trump’s desk.” – House Committee on Natural Resources Chairman Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.)

"As the nation turns 250, we have a chance to renew a promise behind what's been called America's best idea: that our greatest landscapes belong to every one of us. The Great American Outdoors Act 250 builds on a promise we made together, on a bipartisan basis, to keep our parks open and well cared for. It means a campsite ready when you pull in, clean restrooms and water at the spigot, and trails accessible enough for grandparents and kids to walk together. I thank Chairman Westerman for working across the aisle on a bill worthy of our nation's birthday, so these places are ready for the next generation of visitors." – House Committee on Natural Resources Ranking Member Jared Huffman (D-Calif.)

Background

The GAOA250 invests $1.9 billion annually in America’s national parks, public lands, and Bureau of Indian Education (BIE) facilities over each of the next five years. Funded by private donations, onshore energy revenue and new foreign visitor fees, GAOA250 enhances access, invests in some of our nation’s most treasured assets, creates new jobs and revitalizes rural, gateway economies.

Specifically, the legislation:

Targets high-priority deferred maintenance projects within each federal land management agency and the BIE.

Restores campgrounds, trails, boat ramps, hunting and fishing sites and other recreational infrastructure to unleash new outdoor recreation opportunities for sportsmen and women and improve visitor experiences.

Supports 72,500 jobs across the country and $26.4 billion in revenue for rural gateway communities neighboring our national parks, forests, wildlife refuges and public lands.

Promotes transparency and accountability by streamlining contracting and procurement, expediting project reviews and requiring regular reporting.

Does not allow for new federal land acquisition.

Creates new, sustainable funding sources through foreign visitor fees and incentivizing private donations.

Text of the legislation can be found here.

The one-pager can be found here.

The section-by-section can be found here.

Supporting organizations: America Outdoors Association, American Battlefield Trust, American Conservation Coalition Action, American Fly Fishing Trade Association, American Forest Resource Council, American Hiking Society, American Horse Council, American Sportfishing Association, American Wood Council, Americans for Prosperity, Appalachian Trail Conservancy, Arizona Rock Products Association, Associated Equipment Distributors, Badlands National Park Conservancy, Big Bend Conservancy, Boone and Crockett Club, C&O Canal Trust, Chickamauga Chattanooga Moccasin Bend, Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions, Congressional Sportsmen's Foundation, ConservAmerica, Dallas Safari Club, Delta Waterfowl, Ducks Unlimited, Environment America, Forest Landowners Association, Friends of Acadia, Friends of Vicksburg National Military Park, Gateway Arch Park Foundation, Idaho Trails Association, Independent Petroleum Association of America, Independent Women’s Forum, Megafire Action, Motorcycle Industry Council, National Association of Forest Service Retirees, National Audubon Society, National Deer Association, National Forest Foundation, National Forest Recreation Association, National Indian Education Association, National Marine Manufacturers Association, National Ocean Industries Association, National Park Foundation, National Park Friends Alliance, National Parks Conservation Association, National Rifle Association, National Shooting Sports Foundation, National Wild Turkey Federation, Nature Is Nonpartisan, Outdoor Alliance, Outdoor Hospitality Industry, Outdoor Industry Association, Outdoor Recreation Roundtable, PeopleForBikes, Pew Charitable Trust, Pheasants Forever, Property and Environment Research Center, Quail Forever, Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle Association, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, RV Dealers Association, RV Industry Association, Safari Club International, Save the Dunes, Specialty Vehicle Institute of America, The Conservation Alliance, The Conservation Fund, The Great Outdoors Fund, The Nature Conservancy, The Student Conservation Association, Inc., The Wilderness Society, Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, Trails Preservation Alliance, Trust for Public Land, U.S. Oil & Gas Association, USA Energy Workers, Valley Forge Park Alliance, Washington Trails Association, Western Energy Alliance, Western States Tourism Policy Council and Wild Sheep Foundation.