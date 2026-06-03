Douglas County leads statewide effort to combat child exploitation

Commissioner Abe Laydon attends bill signing with Gov. Jared Polis after sustained advocacy for statewide anti-trafficking legislation that increases penalties for offenders

Pictured: Bill signing for SB 26-015 at the Governor’s Mansion, June 3, 2026

A new Colorado law changes how the state combats child exploitation and human trafficking.

“Public safety is one of the most important responsibilities we have in local government. That responsibility includes protecting children from predators who are increasingly targeting them online,” said Commissioner Abe Laydon, a champion of the legislation. “For me, this issue became personal many years ago after my church shared a video that explained there are currently more trafficking sites in Colorado than there are Starbucks, and that Colorado ranks 10th in the nation for human trafficking. Like many other congregants, I left thinking, “That couldn’t be true; how is this possible?”

On June 3, Gov. Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 26-015 into law. Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon and advocates from across Colorado were there for the formal signing.

The bill strengthens penalties for offenders, modernizes outdated language in Colorado law and reinforces that children involved in commercial sexual exploitation are victims who deserve protection and support.

Commissioner Laydon supported the legislation throughout the session, working alongside lawmakers, law enforcement agencies and advocacy organizations focused on preventing trafficking and protecting children. The County also offered space within the Douglas County Jail to help avoid a fiscal impact that could have stalled the bill during the legislative process.

“It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to help champion and steer SB15 into law after three years of dedicated advocacy, collaboration, and unwavering belief in what justice can look like for survivors,” said Jenelle Goodrich, Executive Director, From Silenced To Saved (FSTS). “This work has always been a labor of love and deeply rooted in the heart of FSTS; we listen to survivors, follow their lead, and fight to amplify the changes they tell us are most needed. I am elated that this dream is now a reality for the children who were denied justice in the past, and for the countless young people in the future who will undoubtedly need these protections. SB15 is a powerful reminder that when survivors’ voices are centered, real and lasting change is possible.”

The Board of County Commissioners also lobbied for a similar federal bill in Washington D.C., demonstrating their commitment to combating human trafficking not only here at home but across the nation.

“The message should now be unmistakable: if you exploit children in Colorado, there will be consequences,” Laydon said. “And Douglas County will continue doing everything possible to protect families and keep predators off our streets. Our work is not done.”

About the Bill

Senate Bill 26-015 strengthens penalties for adults who exploit children for commercial sexual activity and increases consequences for offenders who use the internet to target minors.

Specifically, under the new law, six criminal offenses will carry mandatory jail time between 4 and 12 years and will require sex offender registration. Those crimes include pandering of a child, procurement of a child, keeping a place of prostitution, pimping of a child, inducement of a child and patronizing of a child. Previously, a person convicted of these crimes was eligible for parole.

The legislation also establishes stronger sentencing standards and expands sex offender registration requirements for certain offenses involving the commercial sexual exploitation of children.

One of the bill’s most significant changes updates outdated legal terminology by replacing phrases such as “child prostitution” with “commercial sexual activity with a child.” This change more accurately reflects the reality that minors cannot consent to exploitation and should be recognized as victims under the law.

The legislation also increases penalties for internet luring involving commercial sexual activity with a child and encourages courts to impose meaningful sentences on offenders convicted of crimes involving child exploitation.

The bill’s updated legal language will take effect immediately upon signing, while sentencing provisions will take effect July 1, 2026.

Senate Bill 26-015 represents another step in Douglas County’s ongoing effort to disrupt trafficking networks, support survivors and prevent exploitation before it happens.

Visit our webpage to learn more about Douglas County’s efforts to combat human trafficking and child exploitation.