Autoptic Expands Services to Help Engineering Organizations Accelerate AI DevOps Change Resilience

New offerings and partner ecosystem equip software teams to accelerate AI DevOps transformation, improve production resilience, and contain observability costs.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autoptic today announced the expansion of its Strategy, Professional, and Managed Services offerings, extending the company’s mission to empower modern software engineering teams to better detect, diagnose, and address latent production problems before they escalate into major incidents or costly overages.The Autoptic Services portfolio is designed to equip CTOs, Platform Engineering leaders, DevOps Engineers, SREs, and holistic software teams to accelerate the adoption of DevOps Change Resilience practices. This is increasingly important in a world shaped by 40%+ AI-generated code, 20% more pull requests per author, faster release cycles, growing systems complexity (including 15% more active APIs), and increased latent risk (including complex, multi-attribute degradations and larger potential blast radiuses).*Autoptic also announced today a new Services Partner Ecosystem, including alliances with Alda Tech, App911, CloudKite, and Visibility Platforms. These firms can provide Autoptic Services along with their specific consulting, implementation, operational, cloud, observability, and managed services expertise.New Autoptic Services and Partners come at a time where market demand is accelerating and the company is growing. In the last 4 months, Autoptic has increased its customer base by 50% and has grown its prospect pipeline more than 5x. Further, Autoptic has expanded its BYOC and hosted offerings to serve a broader range of software team sizes, from 5 to 500+ engineers."Modern software engineering teams are under pressure to use AI to move faster while simultaneously reducing production risk and containing costs," stated Steve Semelsberger, Co-Founder & CEO of Autoptic. "Our expanded Services offerings and Partner Ecosystem are designed to meet requests from customers for practical AI DevOps Change Resilience solutions — from strategy and transformation planning to deployment, integration, training, and managed operations."The new and expanded Autoptic Services portfolio includes:Strategy ServicesAutoptic Strategy Services help engineering organizations evaluate, plan, and prioritize their AI DevOps Change Resilience initiatives. Current offerings include:+ Resilience Readiness Assessment: a focused 30-day sprint designed to evaluate observability maturity, release velocity, incident management practices, operational workflows, latent risk, and other elements of change resilience readiness.+ AI DevOps Transformation: a 90-day strategic and operational engagement that combines analysis, planning, testing, deployment guidance, process definition, and execution support to enable engineering organizations to rapidly and broadly modernize AI-enabled DevOps operations—including change resilience methodologies.Professional ServicesAutoptic Professional Services are designed to enable customers to deploy Autoptic software quickly and efficiently using either BYOC (bring your own cloud) or hosted single-tenant approaches.Each engagement is led by a Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE), guiding customers as they deploy and operationalize Agents, Skills, Tools, and Data Sources across complex multi-system environments. Professional Services cover implementation, integration, customization, onboarding, training, support, and maintenance.Autoptic Professional Services are included in all Autoptic license agreements.Managed ServicesAutoptic Managed Services provide cost-effective and expert resources, focused on increasing customers’ production velocity, reducing systems volatility risk, and containing infrastructure and observability costs.Managed Services engagements provide complimentary DevOps and Platform Engineering expertise combined with Autoptic software and ongoing operational oversight. Managed resources, including FDEs, are embedded into customer rituals, systems, and processes using a nearshore operating model designed to maximize collaboration.Managed Services are structured to extend in-house SRE and DevOps teams, augmenting and amplifying the core work of dedicated staff resources.Services PartnershipsThe expanded Services strategy also reflects Autoptic’s broader commitment to building an open and collaborative DevOps Change Resilience ecosystem.Alda Tech (US/China), App911 (Turkey/UAE), CloudKite (US/Africa), and Visibility Platforms (UK/EMEA) each bring geographic concentration and complementary expertise spanning cloud infrastructure, observability, platform engineering, and DevOps modernization. These organizations can help clients improve systems change resilience while accelerating measurable impact across CFRs, MTTD, MTTR, and more.Autoptic’s platform integrates with and compliments 15+ modern DevOps and observability systems including Datadog, Grafana, GitHub, GitLab, Jira, OpenSearch, and CloudWatch. Its AI-powered Change Resilience Agents help teams proactively identify important changes in software behavior, volatility, and operational risk before incidents emerge.“We are impressed by Autoptic’s architecture, approach, capabilities, and impact,” stated Greg O’Reilly, Founder of Visibility Platforms. “DevOps Change Resilience is an important concept for modern software engineering and we wholeheartedly recommend Autoptic to organizations looking to operate adaptable, fast-moving, risk-tuned systems.”"DevOps is entering a new era," stated Peco Karayanev, Co-Founder & CTO of Autoptic. "AI is accelerating software delivery, infrastructure complexity, and production change velocity. But most organizations still lack unified systems and processes for understanding how changes interact across environments. Our expanded Services offerings and Partnerships enable customers to bridge that gap with practical expertise, modern tooling, and repeatable operational workflows."To learn more about Autoptic Services and Partners, visit: https://www.autoptic.ai/services About AutopticAutoptic is collaboratively designing and building the concept of DevOps Change Resilience, helping CTOs and their software engineering teams move faster, absorb more change, calibrate risk, and become stronger in a world of increasingly complex, AI-fueled systems. It is co-founded by 20+ year software industry veterans and backed by 30+ investors and advisors. The company was recently named one of 12 “Austin Startups to Watch in 2026” by the Business Journal. To learn more about Autoptic, visit www.autoptic.ai and request a personalized demo led by a senior software engineer.*Sources: GitHub, Cortex, DORA, and IBM.

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