Autoptic Unveils Three Breakthrough AI Capabilities to Extend DevOps Change Resilience

New platform features empower engineering teams to better detect, understand, and act on AI-driven production changes before they become incidents.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autoptic today announced three new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in its DevOps Change Resilience Platform, advancing the company’s mission to help modern software teams better detect and address latent production problems before they escalate into incidents. At a time when change velocity is rapidly accelerating, Autoptic’s latest capabilities provide a more open, intelligent, and efficient approach to monitoring, managing, and mitigating risk.In 2026, 42% of production code is fueled by AI (Sonar). Pull requests per author are up 20% (Cortex). Yet AI code is generating 1.7x more issues than human-only code (CodeRabbit). Change failure rates remain high: 10%+ for the majority of teams (Google DORA). Production incidents per pull request have increased by 23.5% (Cortex). And incidents are more expensive than ever: $1.5M/hour for large enterprises (BigPanda).Three new Autoptic AI DevOps capabilities help companies tackle these challenges: Open Agent Orchestration, the Change Resilience Catalog, and Dynamic Outlier Detection. They work together with the Autoptic platform to give engineering teams earlier visibility, more cost-effective pathways to automation, and greater control over how AI operates within their environments.“Autoptic is committed to the quest of DevOps Change Resilience,” stated Autoptic Co-Founder & CTO, Peco Karayanev. “These three capabilities were driven by a focus on the success of our early customers and design partners. We’re grateful to the software engineering and DevOps visionaries who helped us imagine, build, and test these advancements.”Open Agent OrchestrationAutoptic Orchestration builds a flexible harness that enables teams to centralize and manage intelligent AI Agents, Skills, and Tools. With Orchestration, teams are not locked into a single model or vendor for AI DevOps or AI SRE initiatives. Instead, they can design, deliver, and manage AI workflows that align with their security posture, operational preferences, and token-cost appetite, inclusive of using open source models running in a VPC.Autoptic Orchestration includes:+ Universal MCP agent, allowing enhanced context between Autoptic and external MCP-enabled systems+ Claude Code Managed Agents integrations, enabling advanced AI-assisted workflows+ Support for both open source and proprietary LLMs and agents, including OpenAI gpt-oss and OpenClawWith Open Agent Orchestration, AI DevOps is:+ Controlled and predictable: workflows follow defined Skills and allowed actions. Behavior stays within guardrails. Token costs are minimized+ Executed efficiently: tasks run automatically end-to-end, reducing manual work+ Flexible and malleable: the system can adapt, replan, and explore optionsChange Resilience CatalogThe Catalog is a curated library of ready-to-use components for the Autoptic system. Each Autoptic Catalog item is maintained as a reusable building block.The Autoptic Catalog provides:15+ Sources: direct data integrations with leading DevOps tools including Datadog, GitHub, GitLab, Grafana, and Jira40+ Tools: deterministic scripts, built using an efficient DSL from Autoptic, editable using AI coding systems like Claude30+ Skills: specific tasks that bridge Tools and Agents, ensuring predictable pathways that automate and align with DevOps engineers' jobs10+ Agents: comprehensive AI entities that proactively deliver intelligent Briefs and fuel on-demand InvestigationsThe result: engineering teams spend less time constructing agents, tuning skills, and wiring systems together.Dynamic Outlier DetectionDetection identifies meaningful signals of volatility within complex telemetry. It is based on change-correlated outliers. Autoptic Detection aggregates, compresses, and analyzes telemetry streams using a combination of AI inference and deterministic, signal-conditioning algorithms. Evaluations across tens of thousands of monitored items (metrics, patterns, related series, etc.) surface statistical outliers and important patterns.In practice, this means:+ No more guesswork in setting alert thresholds+ Fewer false positives and missed signals+ Earlier detection of subtle production risks+ Additional confidence via a new layer that compliments existing observability toolsTogether, these three capabilities progress how DevOps, SRE, and platform teams accelerate, manage, and minimize production change, fueling a new era of systems resilience.About AutopticAutoptic is designing and building the concept of DevOps Change Resilience, helping CTOs and their software engineering teams move faster, absorb more change, calibrate risk, and become stronger. It is co-founded by 20+ year software industry veterans and backed by 30+ investors and advisors. The company was recently named one of 12 “Austin Startups to Watch in 2026” by the Business Journal. To learn more, visit https://www.autoptic.ai/

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