Autoptic Adds Industry Veteran Ernest Mueller to Lead Services and Partnerships

DevOps thought leader brings 30 years of engineering, observability, SRE, and managed services experience to Autoptic ecosystem of offerings and alliances

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autoptic Inc., an innovator in AI DevOps focused on Change Resilience, today announced that Ernest Mueller has joined the company as Vice President, Customer Engineering Services. In this role, Mueller will architect, design, build, and manage the Autoptic Services function. He will lead the expansion of Autoptic’s customer value model, helping modern engineering organizations implement and scale Autoptic offerings. Mueller will also own and grow Autoptic’s ecosystem of global Services Partners.Autoptic helps engineering organizations understand, manage, and improve the resilience of complex software systems in the face of accelerating internal and external change. The company’s AI-native platform integrates with modern DevOps stacks to help teams identify deployment risk, understand operational drift, coordinate resilience workflows, and improve the way engineering organizations prepare for, detect, respond to, and learn from change-related production systems problems.Ernest Mueller is a widely recognized DevOps practitioner, educator, and engineering leader. He is the author or co-author of 10 LinkedIn Learning DevOps courses with more than one million learners, including DevOps Foundations, Site Reliability Engineering, Monitoring and Observability, Incident Management, and Effective Postmortems. He is the co-author of The Agile Admin, one of the field’s longest-running practitioner blogs, is a founding member of DevOpsDays Austin, and has helped organize CloudAustin, Agile Austin DevOps SIG, and the OWASP Austin Chapter.Mueller brings deep experience in cloud architecture, observability, SRE, AI infrastructure, incident management, consulting delivery, and engineering team leadership. At Nextira, he scaled an AWS-focused cloud consulting organization from 10 to approximately 100 engineers in 18 months, helping drive the company’s acquisition by Accenture. At Accenture, he provided delivery governance across large software teams while leading engagements with major enterprise clients. Earlier in his career, he led DevOps, SRE, cloud, compliance, and production operations initiatives at AT&T Cybersecurity, Bazaarvoice, and National Instruments.“Ernest Mueller is one of the rare leaders who has seen DevOps from every angle: practitioner, educator, engineering executive, consultant, operator, and community builder,” said Steve Semelsberger, Co-Founder & CEO of Autoptic. “As Autoptic helps engineering teams expand observability to resilience, Ernest and his team will be instrumental in equipping customers to achieve repeatable operational impact. Faster change velocity, reduced MTTD, fewer production incidents, and better spend controls are key areas of tangible Autoptic results. I cannot imagine a better leader than Ernest Mueller for our team, customers, partners, and investors.”As VP, Customer Engineering Services, Mueller will work with CTOs and their teams across media, fintech, software, healthcare, commerce, and other industries. His organization’s responsibilities will include guiding AI DevOps strategy and tactics, leading strategic customer implementations, ensuring customer-specific ROI, providing industry thought leadership, and leading an ecosystem of Global Services Partners, building on the Autoptic announcement from June 2026.“Modern engineering teams are operating in environments where change is constant, interconnected, and increasingly accelerated by AI,” said Ernest Mueller, VP, Customer Engineering Services, Autoptic. “The next frontier for DevOps is not just shipping faster or observing more. It is building the capacity to understand change, anticipate risk, and continuously improve resilience across software systems. Autoptic is taking a practical, AI-native approach to that challenge and I’m excited to help customers turn industry-leading capabilities into measurable results.”“Autoptic was founded around a simple but urgent idea: engineering teams need better ways to understand and manage the consequences of change,” said Peco Karayanev, CTO & Co-Founder of Autoptic. “Ernest Mueller’s combination of hands-on technical depth, customer-facing delivery experience, and DevOps industry contributions makes him the ideal leader to help customers operationalize change resilience at scale. I’m honored to have him on board for our journey.”About AutopticAutoptic is collaboratively designing and building the concept of DevOps Change Resilience, helping CTOs and their software engineering teams move faster, absorb more change, calibrate risk, and become stronger in a world of increasingly complex, AI-fueled systems. Autoptic integrates with observability, incident management, infrastructure, SRE, and delivery systems to help teams reduce MTTD, decrease MTTR, avoid latent production incidents, and contain observability costs. It is co-founded by 20+ year software industry veterans and backed by 30+ professional investors. The company was recently named one of 12 “Austin Startups to Watch in 2026” by the Business Journal. For more information, visit www.autoptic.ai

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