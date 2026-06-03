Grant program to help tourism businesses power Tasmania’s EV future

4 June 2026 Jane Howlett, Minister for Tourism, Hospitality and Events

Tasmania is powering ahead as an EV-friendly destination, with a $250,000 grant program set to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure at tourism businesses across the State.

Minister for Tourism, Hospitality and Events, Jane Howlett, said the Electric Vehicle Destination Charging Grant Program will help future proof Tasmania’s tourism industry while making it easier for EV drivers to explore every corner of the State.

“Tasmania is renowned for its incredible road trips, stunning regional experiences and world-class hospitality,” Minister Howlett said.

“With more and more people switching to EVs, we know that an EV charger can put a business on the map for drivers.

“By supporting eligible tourism businesses to install EV chargers, we’re helping improve accessibility and convenience for travellers exploring Tasmania.”

The Electric Vehicle Destination Charging Grant Program supports small to medium tourism businesses to install destination chargers for visitors staying overnight.

The program will be delivered in two rounds, with total grant funding of $125,000 available for Round 1.

Grants of up to $2,500 per charger are available, for a maximum of four chargers per business.

The Tasmanian Government’s 2030 Visitor Economy Strategy commits Tasmania to being a leading destination for climate conscious travel.

To help achieve this goal, the Government is supporting the Tourism Industry Council Tasmania with $810,000 over three years to deliver a carbon and sustainability program.

The program assists Tasmanian tourism operators to be able to measure, manage and reduce emissions, and operate more sustainably.

Applications for Round 1 of the Electric Vehicle Destination Charging Grant Program open on 3 July 2026, close on 31 August 2026.