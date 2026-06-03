House Bill 1646 Printer's Number 1996

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - 1996 Referred to PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, June 23, 2025 Reported as committed, June 30, 2025 First consideration, June 30, 2025 Re-committed to RULES, June 30, 2025 Re-reported as committed, July 8, 2025 Second consideration, July 8, 2025 Re-committed to APPROPRIATIONS, July 8, 2025 (Remarks see House Journal Page 1231-1237), July 8, 2025 Re-reported as committed, July 9, 2025 Third consideration and final passage, July 9, 2025 (115-88) (Remarks see House Journal Page 1252-1253), July 9, 2025 In the Senate Referred to CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, July 22, 2025 Reported as committed, June 3, 2026 First consideration, June 3, 2026

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