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House Bill 1646 Printer's Number 1996

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - 1996 Referred to PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, June 23, 2025
Reported as committed, June 30, 2025
First consideration, June 30, 2025
Re-committed to RULES, June 30, 2025
Re-reported as committed, July 8, 2025
Second consideration, July 8, 2025
Re-committed to APPROPRIATIONS, July 8, 2025
(Remarks see House Journal Page 1231-1237), July 8, 2025
Re-reported as committed, July 9, 2025
Third consideration and final passage, July 9, 2025 (115-88)
(Remarks see House Journal Page 1252-1253), July 9, 2025
In the Senate
Referred to CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, July 22, 2025
Reported as committed, June 3, 2026
First consideration, June 3, 2026

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House Bill 1646 Printer's Number 1996

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