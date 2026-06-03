House Bill 1646 Printer's Number 1996
|PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - 1996
|Referred to PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, June 23, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 30, 2025
|First consideration, June 30, 2025
|Re-committed to RULES, June 30, 2025
|Re-reported as committed, July 8, 2025
|Second consideration, July 8, 2025
|Re-committed to APPROPRIATIONS, July 8, 2025
|(Remarks see House Journal Page 1231-1237), July 8, 2025
|Re-reported as committed, July 9, 2025
|Third consideration and final passage, July 9, 2025 (115-88)
|(Remarks see House Journal Page 1252-1253), July 9, 2025
|In the Senate
|Referred to CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, July 22, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 3, 2026
|First consideration, June 3, 2026
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.