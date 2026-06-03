Senate Bill 1353 Printer's Number 1762

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Short Title An Act amending the act of December 22, 1983 (P.L.306, No.84), known as the Board of Vehicles Act, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; and, in vehicles, further providing for unlawful acts by manufacturers or distributors, for area of responsibility and for limitations on establishing or relocating dealers.

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