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Senate Bill 1260 Printer's Number 1763

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Senate Bill 1260

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

ROBINSON, PICOZZI, PENNYCUICK, BARTOLOTTA, FARRY, SANTARSIERO, PISCIOTTANO

Short Title

An Act providing for licensure of electrical contractors, electricians, residential electricians, apprentice electricians and probationary electricians; establishing the State Board of Electrical Licensure; providing for powers and duties of the board; establishing fees, fines and penalties; and making an appropriation.

Memo Subject

Licensure of Electrical Contractors and Electricians

Actions

1557 Referred to CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, April 1, 2026
1763 Reported as amended, June 3, 2026
First consideration, June 3, 2026

Generated 06/03/2026 06:21 PM

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Senate Bill 1260 Printer's Number 1763

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