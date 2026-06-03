Senate Bill 1260 Printer's Number 1763

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Senate Bill 1260 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors ROBINSON, PICOZZI, PENNYCUICK, BARTOLOTTA, FARRY, SANTARSIERO, PISCIOTTANO Short Title An Act providing for licensure of electrical contractors, electricians, residential electricians, apprentice electricians and probationary electricians; establishing the State Board of Electrical Licensure; providing for powers and duties of the board; establishing fees, fines and penalties; and making an appropriation. Memo Subject Licensure of Electrical Contractors and Electricians Actions 1557 Referred to CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, April 1, 2026 1763 Reported as amended, June 3, 2026 First consideration, June 3, 2026 Generated 06/03/2026 06:21 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.