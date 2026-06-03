Senate Bill 1260 Printer's Number 1763
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Senate Bill 1260
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
ROBINSON, PICOZZI, PENNYCUICK, BARTOLOTTA, FARRY, SANTARSIERO, PISCIOTTANO
Short Title
An Act providing for licensure of electrical contractors, electricians, residential electricians, apprentice electricians and probationary electricians; establishing the State Board of Electrical Licensure; providing for powers and duties of the board; establishing fees, fines and penalties; and making an appropriation.
Memo Subject
Licensure of Electrical Contractors and Electricians
Actions
|1557
|Referred to CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, April 1, 2026
|1763
|Reported as amended, June 3, 2026
|First consideration, June 3, 2026
Generated 06/03/2026 06:21 PM
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