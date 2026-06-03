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Senate Bill 576 Printer's Number 1764

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Senate Bill 576

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

ROBINSON, ROTHMAN, PENNYCUICK, STEFANO, COLEMAN, BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN, BROOKS

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in mutual thrift institutions tax, further providing for imposition, report and payment of tax and exemptions.

Memo Subject

Reduction of the Mutual Thrift Institutions Tax

Actions

0576 Referred to FINANCE, April 9, 2025
1764 Reported as amended, June 3, 2026
First consideration, June 3, 2026

Generated 06/03/2026 06:21 PM

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Senate Bill 576 Printer's Number 1764

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