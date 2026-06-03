Senate Bill 576 Printer's Number 1764

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Senate Bill 576 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors ROBINSON, ROTHMAN, PENNYCUICK, STEFANO, COLEMAN, BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN, BROOKS Short Title An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in mutual thrift institutions tax, further providing for imposition, report and payment of tax and exemptions. Memo Subject Reduction of the Mutual Thrift Institutions Tax Actions 0576 Referred to FINANCE, April 9, 2025 1764 Reported as amended, June 3, 2026 First consideration, June 3, 2026 Generated 06/03/2026 06:21 PM

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