Senate Bill 576 Printer's Number 1764
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Senate Bill 576
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
ROBINSON, ROTHMAN, PENNYCUICK, STEFANO, COLEMAN, BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN, BROOKS
Short Title
An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in mutual thrift institutions tax, further providing for imposition, report and payment of tax and exemptions.
Memo Subject
Reduction of the Mutual Thrift Institutions Tax
Actions
|0576
|Referred to FINANCE, April 9, 2025
|1764
|Reported as amended, June 3, 2026
|First consideration, June 3, 2026
Generated 06/03/2026 06:21 PM
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