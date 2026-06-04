Giga-Mint Launches Free NFT Learning Series for Beginners

The Giga-Mint Learning Series helps beginners understand NFTs, digital ownership, and digital collectibles through simple, approachable lessons.

New educational resource provides simple explanations of NFTs, wallets, digital ownership, blockchain technology, and digital collectibles.

CANTON TOWNSHIP, MI, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giga-Mint, a simplified NFT and digital collectibles platform, today announced the launch of the Giga-Mint Learning Series, a free educational resource designed to help beginners better understand NFTs, digital ownership, digital collectibles, and related technologies.

The Learning Series was developed after reviewing search data from the Giga-Mint website and recognizing a growing need for clear, accessible educational content. While interest in NFTs and digital collectibles remains strong, many newcomers are still overwhelmed by technical terminology and complicated explanations.

"Our goal has always been to make digital collectibles more approachable," said Dave Borsh, founder of Giga-Mint. "As we reviewed the questions people were asking, it became clear that many visitors simply wanted straightforward answers. The Learning Series was created to provide those answers in plain language."

The Learning Series includes beginner-friendly articles covering what NFTs are, how NFTs work, NFT safety, creating NFTs without crypto, digital keepsakes, blockchain ownership, metadata, photo-based NFTs, and whether NFTs are truly permanent.

Unlike many educational resources that assume prior cryptocurrency experience, the Giga-Mint Learning Series is designed specifically for beginners, families, creators, and anyone interested in understanding digital collectibles without needing a technical background.

The series launches June 4, 2026, with initial articles available through the Giga-Mint website. Additional educational content will continue to be added as the series expands.

The Learning Series can be accessed at:

https://www.giga-mint.com/learning-series/

About Giga-Mint

Giga-Mint is a simplified NFT and digital collectibles platform focused on helping everyday users create and own meaningful digital collectibles. The platform emphasizes accessibility, guided wallet setup, and practical digital ownership experiences designed for families, creators, organizations, and collectors.

Media Contact:

Dave Borsh

Chief Marketing Officer

Giga-Mint

https://www.giga-mint.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/giga-mint/

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