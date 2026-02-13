Characters from Snack Squad, a creator-driven digital art series by Fapohunda Abraham Busayo, released as part of Giga-Mint’s Creator Spotlight initiative.

The character-driven digital art series debuts as part of Giga-Mint’s Creator Spotlight initiative, highlighting expressive digital storytelling.

Snack Squad is about capturing mood and personality in a simple, human way. It’s inspired by everyday moments and the small habits that reflect how we feel.” — Fapohunda Abraham Busayo, Digital Artist

CANTON, MI, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giga-Mint Launches Snack Squad, a Creator Spotlight Series by Fapohunda Abraham Busayo

Giga-Mint today announced the release of Snack Squad, a character-driven digital art series by emerging digital artist Fapohunda Abraham Busayo. The collection marks the first release in Giga-Mint’s Creator Spotlight initiative, which highlights independent artists and provides their work with a permanent, personally owned digital home.

Snack Squad is inspired by snack personalities and everyday moods — the familiar, relatable moments that reflect how people feel throughout the day. Each character in the series is designed with a strong sense of personality and expression, blending playful visual style with emotional storytelling.

“Snack Squad is about capturing mood and character in a simple, human way,” said Busayo. “It’s fun on the surface, but it’s really about expression — how small moments and everyday habits connect to how we feel.”

The series is delivered through Giga-Mint’s simplified NFT experience, which removes many of the barriers traditionally associated with digital collectibles. Purchases are made using familiar payment methods, users are guided through supported wallet setup, and each badge is delivered directly to the buyer’s personal wallet — ensuring true ownership, portability, and long-term preservation.

“Creator Spotlight is about putting artists first,” said Dave Borsh, Founder and CMO of Giga-Mint. “Snack Squad stood out because it’s approachable, expressive, and rooted in everyday life. That combination makes it a great example of how digital collectibles can feel personal rather than technical.”

The Snack Squad collection is available now in the Giga-Mint Badge Shop as a limited digital release.

About the Artist: Fapohunda Abraham Busayo

Fapohunda Abraham Busayo is a digital artist whose work focuses on character-driven design, mood, and visual storytelling. His art explores everyday emotions and personalities through bold, expressive characters that feel familiar and approachable. Snack Squad represents his ongoing exploration of how simple moments and habits can be translated into visual identity.

About Giga-Mint

Giga-Mint is a simplified NFT creation engine built for families, beginners, and everyday collectors. By focusing on clarity, security, and ease of use, Giga-Mint helps people turn meaningful photos and moments into blockchain-secured digital keepsakes. Built on Solana and optimized for guided wallet setup and familiar payment methods, Giga-Mint brings personal ownership to the modern digital world.

Learn more at https://www.giga-mint.com



