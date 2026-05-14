Giga-Mint® Secures Federal Trademark and Copyright Protections as Platform Continues to Simplify NFT Ownership

Gig, the official mascot of Giga-Mint®, whose artwork recently received U.S. copyright registration protection.

Michigan-based Giga-Mint® secures federal trademark and mascot copyright protections as it continues expanding its simplified NFT platform.

Our mission has always been to simplify the process and make NFTs feel more accessible for everyday people.” — Dave Borsh, Chief Marketing Officer, Giga-Mint® LLC

CANTON, MI, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giga-Mint®, a Michigan-based digital collectibles platform focused on simplified NFT creation, announced today that it has officially secured federal trademark registration for the Giga-Mint® brand through the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The company has also received copyright registration protection for its original Gig mascot artwork through the United States Copyright Office.

The registrations mark an important milestone as Giga-Mint® continues building a more approachable and user-friendly experience for individuals, families, creators, and businesses interested in digital collectibles.

Unlike many traditional NFT marketplaces that can feel technical or intimidating to newcomers, Giga-Mint® was created with a different goal: making digital collectibles easier to create, understand, and personally own.

“Our mission has always been to simplify the process and make NFTs feel more accessible for everyday people,” said Dave Borsh, Chief Marketing Officer of Giga-Mint®. “These registrations help strengthen the foundation of the brand as we continue expanding the platform and building long-term trust with our users and partners.”

Giga-Mint® allows users to transform personal memories, milestone moments, artwork, and digital creations into blockchain-authenticated collectibles through a guided experience designed for non-technical users. The platform emphasizes simplicity, ownership, and digital keepsakes over speculative trading culture.

The newly registered trademark protects the Giga-Mint® brand name across digital collectible, ecommerce, and NFT-related software service categories, while the copyright registration protects the company’s original Gig mascot artwork and related creative assets.

The company continues to expand its educational content, creator initiatives, and digital collectible offerings while promoting a more approachable entry point into digital ownership technologies.

For more information, visit https://giga-mint.com/.

About Giga-Mint®

Giga-Mint® is a Michigan-based digital collectibles platform focused on simplifying NFT creation for everyday users, creators, families, and brands. The platform helps users transform digital memories and creative content into blockchain-authenticated collectibles through a guided and approachable experience.

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