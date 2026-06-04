Atelier 4 Appoints Museum Logistics Expert Heather Haldeman as Senior Client Advisor

Atelier 4 Heather Haldeman, Senior Client Advisor at Atelier 4, inside a custom art crate at A4's LIC facility.

Appointment strengthens Atelier 4's museum and exhibition services with over 25 years of institutional logistics experience

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atelier 4 , a national fine art services and logistics provider, recently appointed Heather Haldeman as Senior Client Advisor, with a focus on museum partnerships and institutional client strategy Haldeman brings more than 25 years of experience in artwork registration, exhibition logistics, and international art shipping. She joins Atelier 4 from the Denver Art Museum, where she most recently served as Senior Registrar / Exhibitions. Over her decade-long tenure, she managed the museum's loans, coordinated traveling exhibitions, and collaborated with private and institutional lenders worldwide.Before the Denver Art Museum, Haldeman served as Project Manager and International Shipping Coordinator at Ship Art Denver, and as Registrar and Senior Manager at Sotheby's auction house in New York City.At Atelier 4, Haldeman will advise museum clients globally, working closely with registrars, collections managers, and exhibition teams to support complex loans, traveling exhibitions, and sensitive logistical projects."Heather is highly respected within the U.S. museum community," said Jonathan Justice, Chief Strategy Officer. "She's joining an already preeminent Museum and Exhibition Team, led by Kim Schantz. Atelier 4, and our clients are fortunate to benefit from their combined expertise in the field."Haldeman added, "I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to join Atelier 4 and to support museums and cultural institutions in this new capacity. My time at the Denver Art Museum has been profoundly meaningful, both professionally and personally, and I'm thankful for the colleagues, collaborators, and partners who shaped the last decade of my work. I look forward to carrying those experiences forward and contributing to the exceptional team at Atelier 4 as we continue serving the museum community with care and dedication."The appointment reflects Atelier 4's continued commitment to museums and cultural institutions. Its deeply experienced team understands the distinct requirements of stewarding valuable property—from ancient artifacts to contemporary works and unique heritage objects. Atelier 4 facilitates seamless coordination across every logistical layer so its museum clients can focus on curation, scholarship, and institutional priorities.About Atelier 4Atelier 4 is a fine art services company dedicated to providing high-touch logistical and project management solutions for galleries, museums, artists, collectors, and cultural institutions. Known for its meticulous handling, responsive client service, and nearly four decades of industry expertise, Atelier 4 serves clients domestically and internationally.

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