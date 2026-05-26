Atelier 4 Launches SAFE Program to Protect Fine Art Collections Ahead of 2026 Hurricane Season

Atelier 4's S.A.F.E. (Storing Art For Emergencies) program helps museums, galleries, and collectors protect fine art before hurricanes strike. Background: NOAA satellite imagery. NOAA's 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook forecasts 8–14 named storms. Image credit: NOAA Atelier 4's branded art crates ready for transport and climate-controlled storage — the operational backbone of the S.A.F.E. program.

Hurricanes Helene and Milton were a stark reminder of the storm risks facing museums, galleries, and collectors.

Our clients need more than just storage—they need a partner in crisis planning. S.A.F.E. is about being ready, responsive, and quick to act in order to protect valuable, cultural property.” — Jonathan Schwartz, Founder and CEO, Atelier 4

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In late September 2024, the French Broad River rose 24.67 feet — a foot above the record set in 1916 — and tore through Asheville's River Arts District. By the time the water receded, 26 galleries and roughly 300 artists had lost their studios. Two weeks later, Hurricane Milton put the Ringling's Circus Museum under a damaged roof and caused more than a million dollars in damage at the Hermitage Artist Retreat in Englewood, Florida.A pattern was visible to anyone watching closely; the institutions and collectors whose work survived were not the ones with better insurance. They were the ones who had already moved their property.These storm events, and those before them, were not lost on Atelier 4, a fine art logistics company that has been installing, crating, transporting, and storing art in the United States since 1989. In response to the growing need, the company built out a program it calls S.A.F.E. — Storing Art For Emergencies. The premise is uncomplicated: by the time a storm has a name, the artwork should already be in a crate and removed from harm’s way.Climate volatility has been characterized by storms that intensify faster, forecast timelines becoming shorter, and the 72-hour window collectors used to rely on effectively closing. S.A.F.E. is built around these new realities of storm preparedness.NOAA's 2026 Atlantic hurricane season outlook forecasts 8 to 14 named storms and 3 to 6 hurricanes, including up to 3 major hurricanes. Forecasters are calling for a below-normal season driven by an emerging El Niño. "Although El Niño's impact in the Atlantic Basin can often suppress hurricane development, there is still uncertainty in how each season will unfold," said Ken Graham, Director of NOAA's National Weather Service. "That is why it's essential to review your hurricane preparedness plan now. It only takes one storm to make for a very bad season." Last year produced three Category 5 Atlantic hurricanes, only the second time that has happened in recorded history.Media inquiries or requests for more information may be directed to our Charlotte office. Interviews with Jonathan Schwartz and other senior leaders at Atelier 4 are available upon request.About Atelier 4, LLCAtelier 4, LLC, a North Carolina company, is a privately held art logistics and services company established in 1989. The company provides international and domestic shipping, climate-controlled warehousing , installation, and concierge services to owners of fine art, antique furniture, and collectibles. With locations in New York City, Charlotte, Miami, and Los Angeles, Atelier 4 serves private collectors, major museums, galleries, and government entities, including the U.S. Department of State. The company has been a member of ICEFAT (International Convention of Exhibition and Fine Art Transporters) for over 20 years.

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