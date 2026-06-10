Atelier 4, LLC Appoints Stuart Sherrill to Board of Directors

Stuart Sherrill, Vice Chairman, SteelFab, Inc. — Board of Directors, Atelier 4 Atelier 4 An Atelier 4 climate-controlled transport vehicle in transit across the American West.

Fine art logistics leader Atelier 4 adds industrial executive Stuart Sherrill to its Board of Directors as the company enters a new phase of strategic growth.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atelier 4 , LLC, a premier provider of museum-grade fine art logistics , today announced the appointment of Stuart Sherrill to its Board of Directors, effective June 9th, 2026.Sherrill currently serves as the Vice Chairman of SteelFab, Inc. , one of the nation’s largest and most respected structural steel fabrication companies. A seasoned third-generation executive with nearly three decades of operational and industrial leadership experience, Sherrill brings deep expertise in complex supply chains, large-scale project management, and corporate governance to Atelier 4.“We are incredibly excited to welcome Stuart to our Board of Directors,” said Jonathan Schwartz, CEO of Atelier 4. “After nearly 40 years of continuous operations, Atelier 4 remains as progressive and forward-thinking as we were at the Company’s founding. Stuart understands what it takes to build, maintain, and grow a sustainable business model.”Atelier 4 is entering a pivotal phase of strategic growth. Atelier 4 Chief Strategy Officer, Jonathan Justice, added, “Stuart’s extensive background in scaling operational footprints, managing high-stakes projects, and navigating complex logistics makes him a major asset. His unique perspective and deep industry connections will be significantly additive to our team as we expand our specialized transportation, storage, and installation services.”While structural steel and fine art logistics may seem distinct, both require precision engineering, rigorous risk management, and the flawless execution of high-value, highly sensitive project management. Sherrill’s tenure at SteelFab—including his past role as President of its Alabama & Georgia divisions—has been defined by maintaining exacting standards of safety, quality, and white-glove client service at scale.“I am honored to join the Board of Directors at Atelier 4,” said Stuart Sherrill. “Atelier 4 has built an unmatched reputation for protecting and transporting our cultural heritage and high-value tangible property. I look forward to leveraging my operational experience and network to collaborate with the leadership team, helping to drive their strategy and expand their total addressable market.”With Sherrill’s appointment, the Atelier 4 Board will expand to five directors, positioning the company for its next chapter of expansion and service enhancements.About Atelier 4, LLCEstablished in 1989 by Jonathan Schwartz in Brooklyn, New York, Atelier 4, LLC is a privately held, North Carolina-based art logistics and services company. Under Schwartz’s continuous leadership as majority owner, President, and CEO, the Company provides a comprehensive range of international and domestic shipping, warehousing, handling, installation, consulting, and project management services.Atelier 4 maintains state-of-the-art locations in New York City, Charlotte, Miami, and Los Angeles, serving private collectors, world-renowned public and private museums, leading galleries, successful living artists, and Federal, State, and Local governments.The Company has been a member of the International Convention of Exhibition and Fine Art Transporters (ICEFAT) for over 20 years, the globally recognized industry organization setting standards of excellence for art handling. Notably, Jonathan Schwartz served in ICEFAT leadership for 15 years, including 8 years as its Chairman. For more information, visit www.atelier4.com

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