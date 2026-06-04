Riverbend Centre Austin Texas Announces New Director

Albert Mendiola, Director of Riverbend Centre & Campus Events

Respected Central Texas leader and engagement expert joins Riverbend Centre, bringing over 20 years experience in strategic events and community partnerships

Albert's collaborative leadership style, creativity, and ability to connect people make him an outstanding addition to our team” — Scott Reeves, Community Engagement & Production Executive Pastor

AUSTIN, TX, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riverbend Centre is pleased to announce the appointment of Albert Mendiola as its new Director of Riverbend Centre and Campus Events. In this role, Mendiola will serve as the primary leader and public-facing representative of the Centre and Centre for the Arts, overseeing daily venue operations, client experience, event strategy, and revenue growth.With more than 20 years of experience in event management, communications, public affairs, marketing, and community engagement, Mendiola brings a proven track record of creating exceptional experiences, building strategic partnerships, and leading high-performing teams. His career includes leadership roles with H-E-B, the City of Austin Convention Center Department, Spurs Sports & Entertainment, Texas State University, and numerous community-focused organizations throughout Central Texas.Working closely with the Community Engagement team, Mendiola will help advance Riverbend Centre's mission of hospitality, excellence, fiscal responsibility, and strategic growth. His leadership will support the Centre's continued development as a premier destination for concerts, conferences, weddings, celebrations, rentals, and community events.“Albert's collaborative leadership style, creativity, and ability to connect people make him an outstanding addition to our team,” said Scott Reeves. “I look forward to partnering with him as we continue to elevate the Riverbend Centre experience and expand our impact throughout the community.” The Riverbend Centre's vision is to enrich and inspire our diverse city by presenting performances of quality, educational, and artistic excellence in a welcoming environment. Through concerts, performances, and community events, we seek to cultivate meaningful experiences that encourage both artistic expression and a deeper sense of community.Mendiola began his role on May 18 and is already helping shape the next chapter of growth and innovation for Riverbend Centre.Visit riverbend.com to learn more about Riverbend Church and campus.

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