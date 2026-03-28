Riverbend Church Announces Transformative Easter Week & Worship with Shane & Shane

Shane and Shane Comes Riverbend Church

Easter season at Riverbend is special. And we are thrilled to bring this amazing music duo to lead our church and community in a special morning of worship.” — Scott Reeves, Community Engagement Executive

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riverbend Church invites the Austin community to experience a meaningful and engaging Holy Week and Easter season, offering multiple opportunities for reflection, worship , and connection.Good Friday Services & Stations of the CrossHoly Week begins with impactful Good Friday services, followed by a unique Stations of the Cross experience set within the serene Remembrance Memorial Gardens. On Friday, April 3, four identical services will be held at 5:00, 6:00, 7:00, and 8:00 PM in the Smith Family Chapel at Riverbend Church, 4214 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin. Music will be presented by Michael Gungor featuring Chorus Austin. This is a free, ticketed event. Reservations can be made at www.riverbend.com/easter Easter Sunday Celebration Featuring Michael Gungor and Chorus AustinOn Easter Sunday, Riverbend will host two identical worship services at 9:00 and 10:30 AM in the Main Auditorium. The services will feature nationally recognized musician Michael Gungor alongside Chorus Austin and Riverbend’s worship ministry. The morning will include a powerful message from Dr. Dave Haney, creating a celebratory and meaningful Easter experience for all.Special Guest: Shane & Shane – Sunday, April 12Continuing the spirit of Easter, Riverbend will welcome renowned worship duo Shane & Shane on Sunday, April 12 at the 10:30 AM service.Comprised of Shane Barnard and Shane Everett, Shane & Shane are known for their acoustic-driven, Scripture-centered music and more than 20 years of ministry. They are also founders of The Worship Initiative, a global resource for training and equipping worship leaders. This special service is free and open to the public. Following the April 12 service, attendees are invited to gather on the plaza for bagels and fellowship, and to celebrate baptisms together as a church community.About Riverbend ChurchRiverbend Church is committed to worshipping with excellence and sharing the gift of music and the arts with the city of Austin. Its vision is to be a welcoming community, in service to others, compelled by God’s grace. Its mission is to serve the bruised, battered, broken, and bored of the community.For more information, visit www.riverbend.com . You can join us every Sunday for worship at 9AM (Traditional) or 10:30AM (Contemporary).

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