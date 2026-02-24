Riverbend Christian School Announces New Director, with Focus on Growth, Faith, and Community

Katelyn Huffman, new Director of Riverbend Christian School.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riverbend Christian School (RBCS) is thrilled to announce the hire of their new director, Katelyn Huffman, who will be joining their team beginning Monday, March 2.Huffman brings a heartfelt passion for child development to RBCS. Originally from Houston, her love for children first developed during her time as a student at Texas State University while working in foster homes. It was there the Lord placed a deep love for children on her heart — a calling that continues to shape her work and ministry. She has spent nearly eight years in early childhood education, faithfully growing as a leader and child advocate.“I’m honored to step into this new role at Riverbend Christian School,” Huffman shared. “I look forward to meeting our current families and partnering together to grow enrollment and visibility. The children in today’s classrooms are tomorrow’s leaders, and we have the opportunity to raise them to be strong, faith-filled individuals who will make a difference in the world.”Outside of work, Katelyn enjoys spending time with her husband, Bailey, as well as cooking and trying new recipes, working on art projects, and sewing — creativity she loves bringing into the classroom environment.“Her heart for children, families, and Christ-centered education aligns beautifully with the mission of Riverbend Christian School,” shares Melanie Taylor, President of the Riverbend Christian School Board of Directors. “We are excited for the leadership, care, and joy she will bring to our school.”Fall 2026 enrollment for ages 4 months to 5 years is now open. Summer 2026 camps for ages 12 months through 8 years/2nd grade will be open for registration to new families beginning in March. Visit rbcschool.com for more information and to register.For over four decades, Riverbend Christian School (RBCS) has provided a nurturing, Christ-centered learning environment where children are supported in their emotional, physical, social, cognitive, and spiritual development. Recognizing that early educational experiences shape lifelong attitudes toward learning and self-confidence, RBCS is committed to fostering curiosity, creativity, and a love of discovery. In partnership with families, RBCS encourages each child to understand their God-given value while building foundational academic and character skills, preparing children for future educational success and faithful lives of purpose. For more information, visit rbcschool.com.

