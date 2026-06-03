Uranium Price Continues to Climb

TradeTech’s Long-Term Uranium Price Indicator increased to US$95.00 in May as uranium market activity continues to strengthen

Market participants have accepted that volatility may be a characteristic of the spot uranium market for some time to come, especially as geopolitical tensions remain unresolved.” — Treva Klingbiel, TradeTech President

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Activity in the long-term uranium market strengthened during May, with utility demand emerging and several transactions reported. This led to an increase in industry consultant TradeTech’s monthly Long-Term Uranium Price Indicator to US$95.00 per pound of uranium oxide (U3O8) on May 31—up $2.00 from the previous month’s Indicator, and up $20 from the year-over-year price of $75.00 on May 31, 2025.

During May, utilities agreed to multiple purchase commitments that incorporate base prices at levels that are coalescing around the $95.00 per pound U3O8 level. Transactions and offers that reflect fully fixed prices are higher than $95.00 per pound U3O8 and reach into the triple digits, said TradeTech President Treva Klingbiel.

“This confirms a trend that has been developing for several months in the term uranium market. Market participants have accepted that volatility may be a characteristic of the spot uranium market for some time to come, especially as geopolitical tensions remain unresolved,” Klingbiel said.

This trend, combined with a steady stream of announcements reinforcing commitments on the demand side, shows that utilities are seeking to limit their exposure to volatility in the spot uranium market and wish to introduce more certainty into their budgets.

Utilities are focused on three areas: jurisdiction, perceived reliability of the supplier, and a desire for less exposure to market-related pricing mechanisms. Buyers are eager to secure more predictable pricing and are requesting offers with 100 percent fixed or base-escalated pricing terms.

In the current market environment, utilities must agree to these higher long-term price levels in order to achieve certainty on pricing and the security of supply they are seeking.

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