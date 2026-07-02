Long-Term Uranium Price Reaches Historical High of $97.00

TradeTech’s Long-Term Uranium Price Indicator has risen 18 percent in the last year

Utilities recognize there has been a fundamental shift in support for nuclear power and that, concurrent with a rise in electricity demand, demand for uranium and nuclear fuel is expected to climb.” — Treva Klingbiel, TradeTech President

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Activity in the long-term uranium market strengthened during the second quarter of 2026, with utility demand emerging and several transactions reported. This led to an increase in industry consultant TradeTech’s monthly Long-Term Uranium Price Indicator to US$97.00 per pound of uranium oxide (U3O8) on June 30—up $10.00 since December 31, 2025, and up $2.00 from the previous month’s Indicator.

The June 30 Long-Term Uranium Price Indicator is the highest price level in more than 18 years, based on recent transactions and outstanding offers.

“Utilities recognize that there has been a fundamental shift in support for nuclear power and that, concurrent with a rise in electricity demand, demand for uranium and nuclear fuel is expected to climb. This has led to an increase in term uranium requests and utilities examining potential long-term commitments,” said TradeTech President Treva Klingbiel.

While a broad range of prices has been observed recently, transactional terms depend heavily on the time period, the status of the individual suppliers (incumbent or emerging), jurisdiction, and other factors including particular price formulas. Prices in recent uranium transactions have been supportive of the upward trend in the long-term uranium price “that has been evident for several months,” Klingbiel added.

About TradeTech

TradeTech—and its predecessor companies—has supported the uranium and nuclear fuel cycle industry for more than 50 years and is widely recognized for its expertise in trading activities and its comprehensive knowledge of the technical, economic, and political factors affecting this industry. TradeTech provides expert market consulting, has relationships with international nuclear fuel buyers and sellers, and maintains an extensive information database on these industries.

TradeTech’s Long-Term Uranium Price Indicator is the company’s judgment of the base price at which transactions for long-term delivery of uranium could be concluded as of the last day of the month, for transactions in which the price at the time of delivery would be an escalation of the base price from a previous point in time.

The company’s "Nuclear Market Review" (NMR) is published each Friday evening, and reports the Weekly Uranium Spot Price Indicator, uranium trading activity, industry news, and market data. The monthly edition of the NMR, released on the last day of each month, includes TradeTech Market Values (Exchange Value, UF6 Value, Loan Rate, Conversion Value, SWU Value, and Transaction Value) and Mid- and Long-Term Uranium Price Indicators and Production Cost Indicator, as well as analysis related to price determinations, supply/demand information, and industry and financial news. TradeTech also publishes "The Nuclear Review," a monthly trade publication dedicated to the international uranium and nuclear energy industry, and a quarterly “Uranium Market Study.”

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