Long-Term Uranium Price Climbs on Historically High Forecast Nuclear Fuel Requirements

TradeTech’s Long-Term Uranium Price Indicator increased to US$93.00 at end of Q1—the highest price level in 18 years

Combined with the steady stream of announcements reinforcing commitments on the demand side, utilities are seeking to limit their exposure to volatility in the spot uranium market.” — TradeTech President Treva Klingbiel

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Activity in the long-term uranium market strengthened during the first quarter of 2026, with utility demand emerging and several transactions reported, which led to an increase in industry consultant TradeTech’s monthly Long-Term Uranium Price Indicator to US$93.00 per pound of uranium oxide (U3O8) on March 31—an increase of $6.50 since December 31, 2025, and up $3.00 from the previous month’s Indicator. The March 31 Long-Term Uranium Price Indicator is the highest price level in more than 18 years.

Recent transactions and outstanding offers have contributed to upward price pressure, driven by historically high forecast nuclear fuel requirements rooted in rising electricity demand.

TradeTech President Treva Klingbiel noted that this confirms a developing trend in the term uranium market.

“Market participants have accepted that volatility may be a characteristic of the spot uranium market for some time, especially as geopolitical tensions remain unresolved. Combined with the steady stream of announcements reinforcing commitments on the demand side, utilities are seeking to limit their exposure to volatility in the spot uranium market and introduce more certainty into their budgets,” Klingbiel said.

About TradeTech

TradeTech—and its predecessor companies—has supported the uranium and nuclear fuel cycle industry for more than 50 years and is widely recognized for its expertise in trading activities and its comprehensive knowledge of the technical, economic, and political factors affecting this industry. TradeTech provides expert market consulting, has relationships with international nuclear fuel buyers and sellers, and maintains an extensive information database on these industries.

TradeTech’s Long-Term Uranium Price Indicator is the company’s judgment of the base price at which transactions for long-term delivery of uranium could be concluded as of the last day of the month, for transactions in which the price at the time of delivery would be an escalation of the base price from a previous point in time.

The company’s "Nuclear Market Review" (NMR) is published each Friday evening, and reports the Weekly Uranium Spot Price Indicator, uranium trading activity, industry news, and market data. The monthly edition of the NMR, released on the last day of each month, includes TradeTech Market Values (Exchange Value, UF6 Value, Loan Rate, Conversion Value, SWU Value, and Transaction Value) and Mid- and Long-Term Uranium Price Indicators and Production Cost Indicator, as well as analysis related to price determinations, supply/demand information, and industry and financial news. TradeTech also publishes "The Nuclear Review," a monthly trade publication dedicated to the international uranium and nuclear energy industry, and a quarterly “Uranium Market Study.”

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