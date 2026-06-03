Lickety Split AC, Plumbing & Electric Introduces Homeowner Transparency Standard

Jacksonville home services company emphasizes clear communication, multiple service options, and informed decision-making for Northeast Florida homeowners

Customers deserve to know what is happening, why it matters, and what choices they have.” — Tom Noland

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lickety Split AC, Plumbing & Electric, a Jacksonville-based residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services company serving Northeast Florida, announced the introduction of its Homeowner Transparency Standard , a service approach designed to give customers clearer information, more choices, and greater confidence before approving work in their homes.The Homeowner Transparency Standard formalizes Lickety Split’s commitment to explaining system issues clearly, reviewing available solutions, and helping homeowners make informed decisions based on their needs, budget, and long-term goals.As part of this approach, Lickety Split technicians are trained to evaluate the broader system, not only the immediate issue, and present customers with multiple repair or replacement options when available. This gives homeowners a more complete understanding of their HVAC, plumbing, or electrical problem before deciding how to move forward.“Homeowners should never feel pressured, confused, or left in the dark when they call for service,” said Thomas Noland, founder of Lickety Split. “Our goal is to explain what we find, show customers their options, and help them choose the path that makes the most sense for their home. Transparency is not a slogan for us. It is part of how every call should be handled.”The standard applies across Lickety Split’s major service categories, including AC repair and installation, heating service, drain cleaning, sewer repair, repiping, water heater repair and replacement, tankless water heater service, electrical repair, panel upgrades, generator service, EV charger installation, and related home services.For homeowners, the process is designed to reduce uncertainty during stressful service situations. Whether a customer is dealing with a broken air conditioner, a plumbing leak, a water heater issue, or an electrical problem, the company’s goal is to make each step easier to understand.The Homeowner Transparency Standard includes:– Clear explanations of the issue found during the service visit– Multiple repair or replacement options when available– Recommendations based on home needs, usage, safety, and budget– Upfront communication before work begins– Respectful in-home service from trained technicians– A focus on long-term system performance, not only short-term fixesFounded by Thomas and Lindsay Noland, Lickety Split AC, Plumbing & Electric was created to raise the standard for residential home services in Northeast Florida. The company serves homeowners across Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra Beach, St. Johns, Orange Park, Fleming Island, Middleburg, Atlantic Beach, and nearby communities.The company also offers 24/7 emergency availability for urgent HVAC, plumbing, and electrical issues. This gives homeowners access to service when major problems happen outside standard business hours.“Fast service matters, but speed alone is not enough,” Noland said. “Customers deserve to know what is happening, why it matters, and what choices they have. That is how you build trust one home at a time.”Lickety Split continues to invest in technician training, customer communication, and digital resources that help homeowners better understand their repair and maintenance options.AboutLickety Split AC, Plumbing & Electric is a residential home services company based in Jacksonville, Florida. The company provides HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services across Northeast Florida, including AC repair and installation, heating service, plumbing repairs, drain cleaning, sewer services, water heater services, electrical repairs, panel upgrades, generator services, EV charger installation, and more. Founded by Thomas and Lindsay Noland, Lickety Split serves homeowners with a focus on speed, transparency, quality workmanship, and dependable customer care. Read and watch 1000s of positive reviews on their website.

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