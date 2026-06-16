Lickety Split AC, Plumbing & Electric Spotlights 99.75% Customer Job Satisfaction Rating & Best-in-Class Resolution

7,000+ five-star reviews, 500+ customer video reviews, and a growing public testimonial library demonstrate its customer-first service model.

Every home service company gets judged twice. First, by the quality of the repair or installation. Second, by how the company responds when a homeowner has a question, concern, or follow-up need.” — Lindsay Noland

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lickety Split AC, Plumbing & Electric, a residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services company serving Jacksonville, St. Augustine, and communities across Northeast Florida, today highlighted a 99.75% customer job satisfaction rating, a best-in-class rating for resolving customer concerns, and one of the region’s most visible customer advocacy programs.The company’s customer feedback footprint includes 7,000+ five-star reviews, 500+ customer video reviews, and a dedicated Lickety Split reviews page that gives homeowners a transparent look at recent service experiences. Lickety Split also shares customer feedback through its customer video review playlist and individual customer testimonial videos, which feature homeowners describing the company’s service in their own words.“Homeowners judge service companies by what happens inside the home, not by what a company says in an ad,” said Thomas Noland, co-founder of Lickety Split AC, Plumbing & Electric. “A 99.75% customer job satisfaction rating means our team has earned trust one call at a time. The review volume matters, but the real standard is how well we listen, communicate, fix the issue, and respond when a customer needs support.”Unlike many service companies that rely on a small number of star ratings, Lickety Split has made customer feedback a central part of its public brand. The company previously announced 7,000+ verified customer reviews and a 4.9-star Google rating , underscoring its rapid growth as one of Jacksonville’s most-reviewed home service providers.Lickety Split’s public review presence gives homeowners several ways to evaluate the company before booking service. Written reviews show broad satisfaction at scale. Video testimonials add a more personal view of the customer experience. Public review milestones show the company’s growth and consistency in a competitive home services market.The company reports 500+ customer video reviews from homeowners across its HVAC, plumbing, and electrical divisions. These videos show technician professionalism, communication, timeliness, and finished results through direct customer feedback, not sales copy.Customer concern resolution has also become a core performance measure for the company. Lickety Split reports a best-in-class rating in resolving customer concerns, reflecting a service model built around follow-through rather than transaction volume alone. In practice, the company uses customer feedback to address issues quickly, support homeowners after the appointment, and hold its team accountable to a higher service standard.“Every home service company gets judged twice,” said Lindsay Noland, co-founder of Lickety Split. “First, by the quality of the repair or installation. Second, by how the company responds when a homeowner has a question, concern, or follow-up need. We want our customers to feel heard before, during, and after the job.”Lickety Split’s approach focuses on fast response, transparent service options, and clear communication. The company serves homeowners with AC repair, AC installation, heating service, drain cleaning, water heater service, plumbing repair, sewer and water line service, electrical repair, panel upgrades, generator services, EV charger installation, and related residential home services.The company’s service model is especially relevant in Northeast Florida, where homeowners often need dependable support for cooling, plumbing, and electrical issues with little room for delay. Lickety Split’s public testimonial library gives prospective customers a direct view into how that service model performs on real calls.“Trust is not built by one review or one good month,” Thomas Noland added. “It is built through thousands of completed jobs, consistent communication, and a team that takes customer concerns seriously. That is the standard we want homeowners to see before they call us.”About Lickety Split AC, Plumbing & ElectricLickety Split AC, Plumbing & Electric is a Jacksonville, Florida-based residential home services company specializing in HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services across Northeast Florida. Founded by Thomas and Lindsay Noland, the company serves homeowners in Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra Beach, Orange Park, Fleming Island, Middleburg, St. Johns, and nearby communities.Services include AC repair and installation, heating service, drain cleaning, sewer and water line service, water heater service, electrical repair, panel upgrades, generator service, and whole-home electrical services. The company is known for fast response times, transparent service options, and a growing library of written and video customer testimonials. Learn more at Lickety Split AC, Plumbing & Electric.

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