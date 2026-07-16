Reputation Pulse Launches to Give Local Businesses the AI-Powered Reputation Tools Once Reserved for Big Brands

The Reputation Pulse dashboard gives local businesses a live, plain-English view of their online reputation score, reviews, and local search ranking.

AI-powered reputation & local-SEO platform helping small businesses get found on Google, win more reviews & grow. Free audit; plans from $79/mo.

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Strategy Insights today announced the launch of Reputation Pulse , an AI-powered online reputation and local-SEO platform built to give small, local businesses the same tools that big brands and expensive agencies have long relied on to get found online — at a fraction of the cost.Today, most customers find a local business the same way: they search Google and choose whoever shows up with the best, freshest reviews. Yet most business owners have never seen how they actually look online, and can't justify the thousands of dollars a month an agency charges to manage it. Reputation Pulse closes that gap.The platform gives any business an instant, plain-English picture of its online reputation and the tools to improve it — including a free reputation score that shows how a business appears on Google, how it compares to local competitors, and the specific issues costing it customers. From there, businesses can monitor and respond to reviews from a single inbox, generate more five-star reviews automatically, keep their listings accurate across the web, publish valuable, search-optimized content that builds visibility and trust, and track where they rank in local search — all powered by AI, and all without an agency retainer. Content creation spans multiple tiers of service, ranging from AI-assisted posts and articles on entry-level plans to fully done-for-you content and SEO on the top tier."For years, we did this work by hand for a small roster of clients, and we kept hearing the same thing from businesses we couldn't take on: 'Is there a simpler, more affordable way to do this ourselves?'" said Nathan White, founder of Digital Strategy Insights. "Reputation Pulse is our answer. It puts agency-grade reputation and SEO tools in the hands of any local business — and it starts by simply showing them, for free, exactly how they look online today."The launch comes at a pivotal moment for small business. As AI accelerates consolidation and automation at the largest companies, customers are placing a growing premium on real, local, and trusted businesses — the very qualities a small business delivers and a faceless giant cannot."The irony is that the same AI reshaping the giants now arms small businesses with the firepower those giants used to monopolize," White added. "You keep the human advantage — trust and relationships — and gain the tools to compete. Reputation Pulse is built for exactly this moment."Availability and pricingReputation Pulse is available now at reputationpulse.ai. Any business can run a free reputation audit in about a minute at reputationpulse.ai/audit. Paid plans start at $79 per month, per location, with no long-term contracts and options ranging from self-serve monitoring to fully managed, done-for-you growth. Special launch pricing is available for a limited time.About Reputation PulseReputation Pulse is an AI-powered online reputation and local-SEO platform that helps local businesses get found on Google , win more reviews, publish valuable content, and grow — all from one simple dashboard. It is a product of Digital Strategy Insights. Learn more at reputationpulse.ai.About Digital Strategy InsightsDigital Strategy Insights is a Beaverton, Oregon–based reputation and SEO firm that works exclusively by verified referral. For years, the firm has quietly delivered high-touch reputation and search strategy for a select roster of clients — including major brands whose work is handled discreetly, behind closed doors. Reputation Pulse is the firm's first productized offering, bringing that same professional playbook within reach of every local business.

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