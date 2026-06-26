Nate’s Fine Foods Founders Donate to Ticket to Dream Foundation to Support Foster Youth Nationwide

Roseville food manufacturer Nate’s Fine Foods supports Ticket to Dream Foundation’s work providing essentials and resources for children in foster care.

Children in foster care deserve stability, confidence, and joy. Ticket to Dream helps provide those things in a real, practical way.” — Tamara Barker

ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nate’s Fine Foods, a Roseville-based producer of ready-to-eat and ready-to-heat foodservice ingredients, announced a $5,000 donation to Ticket to Dream Foundation, a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting children and youth experiencing foster care.The donation was made by Nate’s Fine Foods Founder and CEO Nathan Barker and Tamara Barker in support of Ticket to Dream’s mission to create hope and opportunity for foster children across the United States. Ticket to Dream works through a national network of foster care nonprofit partners to provide essentials, educational support, childhood experiences, life skills resources, and aging-out support for young people in foster care.For Nate’s Fine Foods, the donation reflects a broader commitment to community support and practical care for families and children. Headquartered in Roseville, California, Nate’s operates in the foodservice, industrial, retail, and meal kit sectors, producing fully cooked pasta, grains, vegetables, legumes, and other ready-to-eat ingredients for operators across the country.“Food has always been about more than production for us,” said Nathan and Tamara Barker. “It is about caring for people, supporting families, and helping communities function better. Ticket to Dream does important work for foster youth, and we are grateful to support an organization helping children receive essentials, encouragement, and experiences every child deserves.”Ticket to Dream Foundation supports foster youth through programs focused on everyday needs and long-term well-being. Many foster children enter care with few personal belongings. Through its nonprofit partner network, Ticket to Dream helps deliver items and support including clothing, shoes, school supplies, hygiene products, holiday gifts, extracurricular access, education resources, life skills support, and assistance for youth aging out of foster care.The contribution from Nate and Tamara Barker adds to Ticket to Dream’s ongoing corporate support efforts, which help connect businesses with meaningful ways to serve foster youth through donations, collection drives, employee volunteer events, fundraising, and product-based giving.“As a company, we spend every day focused on consistency, quality, and making operations easier for the people we serve,” said Nathan Barker, Founder and CEO of Nate’s Fine Foods. “That same idea applies to giving. When an organization like Ticket to Dream already has the relationships and systems in place to reach foster youth, supporting their work is a direct and meaningful way to help.”The company has grown from a specialized ready-to-eat and IQF pasta producer into a broader kitchen-simplification platform serving national restaurant chains, foodservice operators, meal kit brands, retail ready-to-eat meal programs, grocery and club-store delis, and industrial customers. The company manufactures chef-driven components designed to reduce back-of-house labor, improve consistency, simplify training, and help food operators scale without compromising culinary intent.The donation also underscores the connection between two Roseville organizations with national reach. Nate’s operates from Roseville while serving foodservice and commercial customers across the country. Ticket to Dream, also based in Roseville, supports foster children nationwide through its growing network of partners and programs.“We are proud to support a nonprofit doing work rooted in dignity, comfort, and opportunity,” said Tamara Barker. “Children in foster care deserve stability, confidence, and joy. Ticket to Dream helps provide those things in a real, practical way.”To learn more about Ticket to Dream Foundation or support its programs for foster youth, visit https://www.tickettodream.org To learn more about Nate’s Fine Foods, visit https://www.natesfinefood.com About Nate’s Fine FoodsNate’s Fine Foods is a Roseville, California-based food manufacturer specializing in precooked, fully cooked, ready-to-eat, IQF, and MAP pasta, grains, vegetables, legumes, and custom foodservice ingredients. Founded in 2012, the company serves foodservice operators, restaurants, industrial customers, meal kit brands, retail ready-to-eat meal programs, grocery and club-store delis, and co-manufacturing partners. Nate’s helps simplify kitchen operations through chef-driven products, custom recipe development, portion packaging, kitting, food safety discipline, and scalable production capabilities.About Ticket to Dream FoundationTicket to Dream Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to supporting children experiencing foster care. The organization works with trusted foster care nonprofit partners nationwide to provide foster youth with essentials, educational tools, meaningful childhood experiences, support programs, and resources for young people aging out of care.

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