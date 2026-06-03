Olney Community Collaborative Website Receives International Web Excellence Award

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Olney Community Collaborative and Creative Repute earn international recognition from the Web Excellence Awards for an award-winning community website redesign

Community organizations deserve digital experiences that are every bit as thoughtful and impactful as the work they do on the ground” — Nile Livingston

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olney Community Collaborative (OCC), a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood, has been recognized by the Web Excellence Awards for its redesigned website, developed in partnership with Creative Repute, Inc.

The award recognizes outstanding achievement in web design, user experience, accessibility, and digital innovation. OCC's website was selected in the Community Website category for its ability to connect residents, businesses, and community stakeholders through a modern, accessible, and mission-driven digital platform.

Since 2008, OCC has served as a catalyst for neighborhood revitalization, economic development, and community engagement throughout Olney. As the organization expanded its impact, OCC partnered with Creative Repute to modernize its visual identity and online presence to better reflect the diversity, vibrancy, and resilience of the community it serves.

The project included a comprehensive rebrand, the development of a new logo inspired by Olney's iconic bridge arches and neighborhood greenery, and the creation of a detailed visual identity system designed to support long-term brand consistency.

The redesigned WordPress website features a fully customized Business Directory that allows users to search local businesses by category, name, and location. Additional enhancements include improved mobile responsiveness, integrated newsletter functionality, recurring donation capabilities, and a streamlined user experience designed to increase access to community resources.

"We are honored to see Olney Community Collaborative recognized on an international stage," said Nile Livingston, artist and founder of Creative Repute "This project was about more than creating a new website. It was about building a digital home that reflects the pride, energy, and potential of the Olney community while making it easier for residents, businesses, and supporters to stay connected."

In addition to the website, the project included the development of more than twenty branded marketing assets, including sponsorship materials, presentation templates, business collateral, and promotional designs that help support OCC's ongoing outreach and fundraising efforts.

"Community organizations deserve digital experiences that are every bit as thoughtful and impactful as the work they do on the ground," said Nile Livingston "This recognition reflects the collaborative effort between OCC and our team to create a platform that not only looks beautiful but also serves as a practical tool for community engagement and growth."

The Web Excellence Awards recognize excellence in web design and digital innovation from organizations and agencies around the world. Winners are selected based on creativity, functionality, user experience, content, and overall effectiveness.

To learn more about Olney Community Collaborative, visit olneycollab.com

To read about the process of bringing the website to life, visit creativerepute.com

To view the Web Excellence Awards recognition, visit: we-awards.com/winner/olney-community-collaborative

About Olney Community Collaborative

Olney Community Collaborative is a Philadelphia-based nonprofit organization committed to strengthening the Olney neighborhood through community engagement, economic development, beautification initiatives, public safety partnerships, and business support programs. Since 2008, OCC has worked alongside residents, businesses, and community partners to foster a more vibrant, connected, and thriving community.

About Creative Repute, Inc.

Creative Repute, Inc. is a Philadelphia-based branding, design, and digital marketing agency that helps organizations strengthen their visibility, engagement, and impact through strategic communications, website development, branding, and creative services. The agency specializes in supporting nonprofits, educational institutions, government agencies, and mission-driven organizations.

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