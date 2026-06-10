Fast Food Entrepreneur v1.0 released on multiple devices
EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnin & Associates today introduces their new game, Fast Food Entrepreneur, available on iPhone, Android, Kindle Fire, Apple TV, Mac, Windows, PC and Xbox.
Ready to take on the challenge of becoming a multi-restaurant entrepreneur?
Take control of 4 different restaurants and earn enough money to complete the goals. Each restaurant has its own food menu, prices, and difficulty. Serve customers as they walk on over, but make sure to give them everything they ask for. These picky customers will reward the server with tips upon a perfect order, but wont be happy if something is missing!
Start from a worker position at each restaurant. Once enough money has been earned, the restaurant can be purchased to become its owner. From there, upgrades can be made to the restaurant and even hire additional workers to work in the owner's absence!
This game features:
-4 different restaurants to choose from.
-3 Goals to complete.
-Food making system for each restaurant.
-Random customers and food orders.
-Entrepreneurial growth system starting from worker to owner.
-Manage money and upgrades (as owner) for each restaurant.
-Endless mode after completing all goals.
Includes extensive on screen Help.
Optionally shares accomplishments via email, or text messaging.
Universal App - supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. Even runs on Apple Mac or MacBooks equipped with the new Apple’s M-series Silicon chips with easy to use mouse and keyboard controls. There is also a separate version for Apple TV, available as a free download to purchasers of the iOS version.
The game was produced by Ed Magnin, designed and programmed by Willie Johnson, Jr.. Angel Hernandez was QA lead.
DETAILS:
Seller. Magnin & Associates
Size: 292.8 MB
Category: Games, Simulation
Compatibility:
iPhone: Requires iOS 15.0 or later.
iPad: Requires iPadOS 15.0 or later.
iPod touch: Requires iOS 15.0 or later.
Mac. Requires macOS 12.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later.
Apple TV: Requires tvOS 13.0 or later.
Windows PC with Windows 10/11, mouse, keyboard or Xbox controller.
Android and Kindle Fire devices Requires Android 6.0 and up (SDK 24 to 35).
Xbox with Xbox controller.
Languages: English
Age Rating: 4+
Copyright: © 2026 Magnin & Associates
Pricing and Availability:
Fast Food Entrepreneur 1.0 is $4.99 USD for Apple, Android, and Kindle Fire devices or $6.99 on Windows PC or Xbox (or equivalent amounts in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV,. An Android version is available from Google Play. A Kindle Fire version is available from the Amazon AppStore. A Windows PC and Xbox version is available from the Windows Store.
Ed Magnin
Ready to take on the challenge of becoming a multi-restaurant entrepreneur?
Take control of 4 different restaurants and earn enough money to complete the goals. Each restaurant has its own food menu, prices, and difficulty. Serve customers as they walk on over, but make sure to give them everything they ask for. These picky customers will reward the server with tips upon a perfect order, but wont be happy if something is missing!
Start from a worker position at each restaurant. Once enough money has been earned, the restaurant can be purchased to become its owner. From there, upgrades can be made to the restaurant and even hire additional workers to work in the owner's absence!
This game features:
-4 different restaurants to choose from.
-3 Goals to complete.
-Food making system for each restaurant.
-Random customers and food orders.
-Entrepreneurial growth system starting from worker to owner.
-Manage money and upgrades (as owner) for each restaurant.
-Endless mode after completing all goals.
Includes extensive on screen Help.
Optionally shares accomplishments via email, or text messaging.
Universal App - supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. Even runs on Apple Mac or MacBooks equipped with the new Apple’s M-series Silicon chips with easy to use mouse and keyboard controls. There is also a separate version for Apple TV, available as a free download to purchasers of the iOS version.
The game was produced by Ed Magnin, designed and programmed by Willie Johnson, Jr.. Angel Hernandez was QA lead.
DETAILS:
Seller. Magnin & Associates
Size: 292.8 MB
Category: Games, Simulation
Compatibility:
iPhone: Requires iOS 15.0 or later.
iPad: Requires iPadOS 15.0 or later.
iPod touch: Requires iOS 15.0 or later.
Mac. Requires macOS 12.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later.
Apple TV: Requires tvOS 13.0 or later.
Windows PC with Windows 10/11, mouse, keyboard or Xbox controller.
Android and Kindle Fire devices Requires Android 6.0 and up (SDK 24 to 35).
Xbox with Xbox controller.
Languages: English
Age Rating: 4+
Copyright: © 2026 Magnin & Associates
Pricing and Availability:
Fast Food Entrepreneur 1.0 is $4.99 USD for Apple, Android, and Kindle Fire devices or $6.99 on Windows PC or Xbox (or equivalent amounts in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV,. An Android version is available from Google Play. A Kindle Fire version is available from the Amazon AppStore. A Windows PC and Xbox version is available from the Windows Store.
Ed Magnin
Magnin & Associates
+1 972-378-4147
email us here
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Fast Food Entrepreneur video preview
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