Enhanced Naval Combat v1.2 game released on multiple devices

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnin & Associates today introduces their new game, Enhanced Naval Combat, available on iPhone, Android, Kindle Fire, Apple TV, Mac, Windows, PC and Xbox.

Select where to place your ships and then start shooting at the enemy to find his ships. Once you find a ship, continue hitting neighboring spots until the ship has been destroyed. In addition to the traditional Grid Battle, try our Rotating Ring Battle. Use the Scan feature to ask for a radar map to help you target your shots more carefully. Includes two battle types: stationary grid or rotating ring. Includes three different battlefield sizes of increasing difficulty. Includes extensive on screen Help. Optionally shares your accomplishments via email, or text messaging. Universal App - supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. Even runs on Apple Mac or MacBooks equipped with the new Apple’s M-series Silicon chips with easy to use mouse and keyboard controls. There is also a separate version is for Apple TV, available as a free download to purchasers of the iOS version.

The game was produced by Ed Magnin, designed and programmed by Willie Johnson, Jr.. Angel Hernandez was QA lead.

DETAILS:
Seller. Magnin & Associates
Size: 204.5 MB
Category: Games, Casual
Compatibility:
iPhone: Requires iOS 13.0 or later.
iPad: Requires iPadOS 13.0 or later.
iPod touch: Requires iOS 13.0 or later.
Mac. Requires macOS 11.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later.
Apple TV: Requires tvOS 13.0 or later.
Windows PC with Windows 10/11, mouse, keyboard or Xbox controller.
Android and Kindle Fire devices Requires Android 6.0 and up (SDK 24 to 35).
Xbox with Xbox controller.
Languages: English
Age Rating: 4+
Copyright: © 2025 Magnin & Associates
Pricing and Availability:
Enhanced Naval Combat 1.2 is $2.99 USD for Apple, Android, and Kindle Fire devices or $4.99 on Windows PC or Xbox (or equivalent amounts in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV,. An Android version is available from Google Play. A Kindle Fire version is available from the Amazon AppStore. A Windows PC and Xbox version is available from the Windows Store.

About

Ed Magnin has been actively involved in the game industry since 1979. Early in his career he worked for some of the top game developers of their day - MicroProse, Cinemaware, Virgin Games, and Park Place Productions. In 1993, he founded Magnin & Associates and has focused on handheld and casual games ever since. They have created over 50 games for iOS (with over a million App Store downloads). Most are also available for Android, Apple TV, Windows PC and Xbox. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All Material and Software Copyright ©2025 Magnin & Associates.

