Jewel Maze Escape v1.0 game released on multiple devices
EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnin & Associates today introduces their new game, Jewel Maze Escape, available on iPhone, Android, Kindle Fire, Apple TV, Mac, Windows, PC and Xbox.
Try to escape various mazes, collecting jewels to open the pathway forward! Face the challenge of getting out of different mazes, each with its own enemies and obstacles. Some rooms will have tools to help navigate while others present hazards to avoid. Each maze has 5 rooms; each require collecting all the jewels scattered around it and deposit them into the exit door to progress.
-5 Different Mazes to escape.
-Each maze has 5 randomly generated rooms.
-Each maze has different enemies, tools, and obstacles.
-Manage collecting and depositing jewels while trying not to lose them after getting hit.
-Extra Bonus mode after completing all the mazes.
-Includes extensive on screen Help.
-Optionally shares accomplishments via email, or text messaging.
Universal App - supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. Even runs on Apple Mac or MacBooks equipped with the new Apple’s M-series Silicon chips with easy to use mouse and keyboard controls. There is also a separate version is for Apple TV, available as a free download to purchasers of the iOS version.
The game was produced by Ed Magnin, designed and programmed by Willie Johnson, Jr.. Angel Hernandez was QA lead.
DETAILS:
Seller. Magnin & Associates
Size: 358.9 MB
Category: Games, Casual
Compatibility:
iPhone: Requires iOS 13.0 or later.
iPad: Requires iPadOS 13.0 or later.
iPod touch: Requires iOS 13.0 or later.
Mac. Requires macOS 11.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later.
Apple TV: Requires tvOS 13.0 or later.
Windows PC with Windows 10/11, mouse, keyboard or Xbox controller.
Android and Kindle Fire devices Requires Android 6.0 and up (SDK 24 to 35).
Xbox with Xbox controller.
Languages: English
Age Rating: 4+
Copyright: © 2025 - 2026 Magnin & Associates
Pricing and Availability:
Jewel Maze Escape 1.0 is $2.99 USD for Apple, Android, and Kindle Fire devices or $4.99 on Windows PC or Xbox (or equivalent amounts in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV,. An Android version is available from Google Play. A Kindle Fire version is available from the Amazon AppStore. A Windows PC and Xbox version is available from the Windows Store.
Ed Magnin
Try to escape various mazes, collecting jewels to open the pathway forward! Face the challenge of getting out of different mazes, each with its own enemies and obstacles. Some rooms will have tools to help navigate while others present hazards to avoid. Each maze has 5 rooms; each require collecting all the jewels scattered around it and deposit them into the exit door to progress.
-5 Different Mazes to escape.
-Each maze has 5 randomly generated rooms.
-Each maze has different enemies, tools, and obstacles.
-Manage collecting and depositing jewels while trying not to lose them after getting hit.
-Extra Bonus mode after completing all the mazes.
-Includes extensive on screen Help.
-Optionally shares accomplishments via email, or text messaging.
Universal App - supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. Even runs on Apple Mac or MacBooks equipped with the new Apple’s M-series Silicon chips with easy to use mouse and keyboard controls. There is also a separate version is for Apple TV, available as a free download to purchasers of the iOS version.
The game was produced by Ed Magnin, designed and programmed by Willie Johnson, Jr.. Angel Hernandez was QA lead.
DETAILS:
Seller. Magnin & Associates
Size: 358.9 MB
Category: Games, Casual
Compatibility:
iPhone: Requires iOS 13.0 or later.
iPad: Requires iPadOS 13.0 or later.
iPod touch: Requires iOS 13.0 or later.
Mac. Requires macOS 11.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later.
Apple TV: Requires tvOS 13.0 or later.
Windows PC with Windows 10/11, mouse, keyboard or Xbox controller.
Android and Kindle Fire devices Requires Android 6.0 and up (SDK 24 to 35).
Xbox with Xbox controller.
Languages: English
Age Rating: 4+
Copyright: © 2025 - 2026 Magnin & Associates
Pricing and Availability:
Jewel Maze Escape 1.0 is $2.99 USD for Apple, Android, and Kindle Fire devices or $4.99 on Windows PC or Xbox (or equivalent amounts in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV,. An Android version is available from Google Play. A Kindle Fire version is available from the Amazon AppStore. A Windows PC and Xbox version is available from the Windows Store.
Ed Magnin
Magnin & Associates
+1 972-378-4147
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.