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Bridge deck replacements for Bear River bridges start Thursday

BEAR RIVER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from DeBernardi Construction Company, Inc., will begin work on two bridges over the Bear River, on WYO 89 six miles north of Evanston. Beginning Thursday, June 4, traffic will be reduced to one alternating lane through the work zone, controlled by a temporary signal. The single lane traffic control will extend between both bridges, due to the proximity of both sites.

Crews will be working on removing and replacing the bridge decks on the bridge at mile marker 7.99 over the Bear River and the bridge at mile marker 8.12 over the Bear River overflow. Drivers should anticipate stop delays of up to 15 minutes through the project area. The work will be active throughout the rest of the summer.

The work is part of a district wide project that includes bridge rehabilitation work and other improvements at various bridge locations in Sweetwater and Uinta Counties. The completion date for this project is Oct. 31, 2027.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, put their phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures.  Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans and work hours may vary. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information.

Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html

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Bridge deck replacements for Bear River bridges start Thursday

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