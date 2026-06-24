Meeteetse man follows tire tracks in early-morning snow, saves woman and infant

A Wyoming Department of Transportation maintenance worker saved the lives of a woman and her child Dec. 22, 2025, on Wyoming Highway 120 between Cody and Meeteetse.

WYDOT maintenance worker Tyle Myers was presented with the G. Clyde Larson Memorial Award this month for his early-morning heroic actions. The G. Clyde Larson Memorial Award recognizes acts of heroism by WYDOT employees either on or off the job.

Myers was plowing snow around 4:45 a.m. on Dec. 22 when he noticed tire tracks in the snow suggesting a vehicle might have slid off the highway.

"Although he could have continued plowing, knowing many miles of roadway still required attention, Tyle (Myers) chose to stop and investigate," said Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Brett Tillery of Cody. "Myers exited his warm plow truck and discovered that a vehicle had left the roadway, traveled west down a steep embankment, and come to rest at the bottom of Dry Creek."

The vehicle's headlights were on.

"Without hesitation, Tyle climbed approximately 30 feet down a snow-packed icy embankment to reach a 1997 gray Lincoln passenger vehicle. Inside, he found a female driver and an infant trapped in the vehicle," Tillery said. "Tyle remained focused on ensuring the safety of both of the crash victims and the traveling public."

Tillery said Myers remained at the crash scene until emergency personnel arrived, then "Tyle took the extra step of applying ample sand to the roadway to reduce the risk of additional accidents."

"Had Tyle not taken the initiative to investigate, the vehicle might not have been discovered for hours or even days due to its concealed location," Tillery said. "Myers' selfless actions reflect his strong character, commitment to public safety and genuine care for the citizens of Park County and the State of Wyoming."

WYDOT Transportation Commission Vice Chair Jim Willox of Douglas, Commissioner Susan Holmes of Sheridan and Commissioner Micheal Baker of Thermopolis attended the June 18 awards luncheon, along with WYDOT Director Darin Westby, Deputy Director Taylor Rossetti, Assistant Chief Engineer for Operations Mark Ayen, District 5 Engineer Peter Hallsten and other WYDOT employees.

"This was certainly not the situation you expected to deal with when you started off in your snowplow that early morning," WYDOT Director Darin Westby told Myers at the awards luncheon. "Others might have overlooked the subtle signs of trouble or simply continued driving, but your attention to detail and commitment to public safety saved a mother and her child."

Myers' name will be engraved on a permanent plaque mounted in WYDOT headquarters in Cheyenne.

"Your integrity and dedication to your neighbors and the travelers through our state make me incredibly proud to work alongside you and your fellow employees," Westby said to Myers and his wife, Janice. "Your selfless and heroic actions will be recognized by many and remembered for years to come."

Hallsten said Myers represents a perfect example of the reasoning behind former Governor Mike Sullivan's thoughts about Wyoming being "a small town with long streets."

"Myers contributes a lot to his community and is accountable to his friends and neighbors. He has high principles and values, and his daily actions and those on Dec. 22 are evidence of that," Hallsten said.

Since its inception nearly 57 years ago, 63 WYDOT employees, including Myers, have been honored with the G. Clyde Larson Memorial Award.

The Wyoming Highway Commission established the award in 1969 in honor of the late G. Clyde Larson of Jackson, who was appointed to a six-year term on the Wyoming Highway Commission (now Transportation Commission). The Larson family remains involved in the award.

More information about this news release is available from WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.