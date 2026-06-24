Crews working on WYO 530 on the south end of Green River

The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Lewis & Lewis, Inc. are currently working on milling and paving sections of Wyoming State Highway 530 on the south end of Green River. Milling operations are underway today and crews will be paving tomorrow and Friday, June 24-25. Drivers will see lane reductions and reduced speeds throughout the work area. Drivers are advised to obey all traffic control signs and be aware of roadside workers.

The work is part of a district wide roadway patching project in various locations in Lincoln and Sweetwater Counties. The completion date for the work is October 31, 2026.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to put their phone down, be aware of roadside workers and obey all roadside signs and closures. For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info. Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.