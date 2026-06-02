Construction on SH-11 Quartz Creek Bridge now underway 

This project will strengthen the structure, improve long-term durability and maintain a safe and reliable route along SH-11.

Repairs have begun on the Quartz Creek Bridge on State Highway 11 near Pierce to restore the bridge’s structural capacity and help extend its service life.

Since the bridge was built, water runoff has gradually deteriorated concrete girders, or beams that support the driving surface, and corroded reinforcing steel. The bridge will be repaired by replacing the girders and installing a new barrier. Knife River Corporation will complete repairs and replace the bridge in phases, allowing one lane of traffic to remain open while repairs are made to each side of the bridge.

Flaggers will direct traffic through a single lane, and travelers should expect 15-minute delays during active construction. A width restriction of 14 feet will be in place throughout the project. Construction is scheduled Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., with no work planned on Sundays. Work is anticipated to be completed in late October.

Travelers are encouraged to slow down in the work zone, check Idaho 511 before traveling for current traffic impacts, and check the project webpage for construction updates.