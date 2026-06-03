Nota Unveils Intelligence: Providing Coverage Insights to Empower Media Professionals

By ingesting local source material and prioritizing coverage prospects, Intelligence generates story suggestions directly within existing team CMS workflows.

Nota Intelligence allows us to get information to viewers and readers faster than ever and gives us a look at what is going on in the communities we serve, all in one place.” — Joe Warner, Heritage Broadcasting Company

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On June 3, 2026, in Los Angeles, California, Nota announced the debut of Intelligence . This new offering empowers media professionals by assisting them in selecting coverage topics and generating initial ideas, all seamlessly integrated into their current workflow.Most media orgs start the day the same way. Editors and Creators open browser tabs to learn what is worth covering. Archives of past work sit unstructured while current events make old pieces relevant again. With audience engagement data fragmented across multiple platforms, media professionals struggle to synthesize the information effectively. Intelligence addresses all three problems on a continuous daily loop.Intelligence streamlines audience growth and lead discovery by analyzing varied data points, each personally selected by the media professional themselves, including coverage beats, trending social topics, sports highlights, and internal publication archives. These high-value insights are delivered in real-time directly through the team's established CMS workflowFrom there, the comprehensive Nota suite guides the remaining production steps."Every storyteller is looking for that next big narrative, often worrying they've overlooked a crucial detail while toggling between various sources to shape their perspective," observed Josh Brandau, Nota's CEO and co-founder. "Intelligence removes that manual burden. By tracking vital sources and pinpointing what truly matters, it provides a robust starting point for creative development. It solves the 'blank page' problem by centralizing the most pertinent, current data in one place, acting as a catalyst for fresh ideas".“Nota Intelligence allows us to get information to viewers and readers faster than ever and gives us a look at what is going on in the communities we serve, all in one place. The ability to dig deeper into agendas, events and news from agencies, schools and municipalities saves hours a day for our team. It’s instrumental in setting us up for success at our daily news meeting.” said Joe Warner, Senior Director of Content Strategy, Heritage Broadcasting Company of Michigan.Intelligence builds on results customers already see across the Nota platform. At Conley Media, Nota Studio drove a 300 percent increase in users and pageviews per story and a 312 percent increase in clicks from search. "Nota has made integrating AI enhancements into our article optimization process a breeze. Everything we need to get the most out of each article, from search to social, is right in our workspace," said Cole Vandermause, Digital Marketing Coordinator at Conley Media.Intelligence is available now to Nota customers. Teams can request a full walkthrough at success@heynota.com.

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