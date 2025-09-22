Nota Welcomes Google Veteran Anntao Diaz as Director of Product

Anntao Diaz

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nota today announced the appointment of Anntao Diaz as its new Director of Product, marking another major step forward as the company builds the adaptive operating system for storytelling. This announcement comes directly after the hire of Nota’s first Chief Commercial Officer, Kevin Barth, and follows the launch of Nota News and partnership with Sidearm Sports . With more product launches and partnerships on the horizon, the company is entering its next phase of growth.Anntao brings 15 years of experience from his career at Google, where he focused on leveraging data and AI to support the global news and publishing industry. Most recently, he served as the Head of News Data Products & Programs for the Google News Initiative (GNI). In that role, he led teams behind data solutions such as News Consumer Insights and Realtime Content Insights, enabling publishers worldwide to expand their audience and digital revenue. He also played a key role in developing roadmaps for publisher-facing products including Reader Revenue Manager, Search Console, and Publisher Center. Earlier in his tenure, he directed Google Surveys for Publishers and guided e-commerce initiatives in EMEA.His professional foundation is rooted in technology and international business, with early roles in IT consultancy and military aeronautics. Anntao holds a master’s degree in International Business from Toulouse Business School.“I’m incredibly excited to join Nota because it’s building for a fundamental truth: today, every company is a media company,” said Diaz. “My career at Google was dedicated to empowering emerging and traditional publishers to thrive in the digital age. Nota takes that mission to its logical next step by equipping all businesses with the tools to think, plan, and create like a world-class media brand. We are building the AI thought partner for the next generation of business storytelling, and I’m thrilled to be leading that product vision.”Ben Gerst, Nota’s Chief Product and Technology Officer, added: “Anntao has spent his career at the intersection of media and data. That’s exactly where we are at Nota. He is the perfect addition to help us rethink how organizations approach content as we expand our product suite. I’m looking forward to working with him to shape what storytelling can look like across industries.”With the addition of Anntao Diaz, Nota continues to strengthen its leadership team and accelerate its mission to transform how stories are created, optimized, and shared across platforms.

