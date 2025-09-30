Nota Names Allison Burkholder VP of Customer Success to Support Growing Customer Base

Vice President of Customer Success

Seasoned Customer Experience Leader Joins Nota to Scale Customer Success Operations and Deepen Industry Impact

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nota , the assistive AI platform built for modern media enterprises, today announced the appointment of Allison Burkholder as Vice President of Customer Success. Burkholder will lead Nota’s customer success organization, driving operational excellence, scaling teams to meet growing demand, and ensuring customers unlock the full potential of Nota’s AI-powered tools.Burkholder brings more than a decade of experience in customer experience and operations leadership at world-class technology companies including Salesforce, Diligent, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Customer Marketing and Experience at Diligent Corporation.“In my view, leading customer success really means empowering people with the full capabilities of the technology available to them,” said Burkholder. “Working with Nota allows me to drive an urgent and meaningful mission, supporting the people who inform our world. Nota is doing that with AI that amplifies, not replaces, human storytelling. What an exciting place to be!”Nota customers will begin engaging with Burkholder digitally in the coming weeks. She will also be on-site at the 2025 NAB Show in New York next month, where she will meet with current customers and potential prospects, represent Nota in industry discussions, and co-host Nota’s customer event designed to gather insights and share best practices.“We are thrilled to welcome Allison to Nota,” said Evan Young, COO and Co-Founder of Nota. “Her expertise in scaling customer success organizations and passion for building lasting relationships will help us ensure our customers unlock the fullest potential of our tools. As we continue to grow, Allison’s leadership will be instrumental to delivering even greater impact for our customers and partners.”About NotaAt Nota, we are transforming how businesses communicate through technology. We are redefining business communication by empowering today’s communicators and building the tools they will need tomorrow.Nota stands at the intersection of messaging and technology, offering assistive AI tools that amplify the reach, consistency, and impact of human-created content. We believe that when businesses combine the power of technology with the clarity of a strong voice, they do not just keep up, they lead. The result is high-quality content that informs and empowers audiences.

