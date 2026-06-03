COUGAR redefines what’s next at COMPUTEX 2026 with future-forward, AI-optimized gear

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- COUGAR returns to COMPUTEX with a 2026 portfolio for the convergence of high-end gaming, AI-driven creation and agentic processes.COUGAR is engineering the infrastructure of the intelligent era—across cases, AI workstations, cooling, power, furniture and peripherals.COUGAR is exhibiting from June 2–5 in the Nangang Exhibition Hall 1, 4F in Taipei, at M1101a.PC Cases: Intelligent FlowCOUGAR's 2026 chassis advance spatial, thermal and airflow engineering for the demands of local modeling, agentic execution and gaming.The NU Series – Forged for the Infinite.Purpose-built for localized AI, the NU 700 Full Tower and NU 500 Mid Tower take workstation-grade E-ATX/SSI-EEB/CEB boards with dual flagship-GPU support, EMI shielding and load-bearing handles. The NU 700 adds dual-PSU support with optional CRPS redundancy and dual-360mm radiator room; the NU 500 keeps dual-GPU readiness and front 360mm cooling in a mid-tower.DUOAIR - Dual Style. Doubled Flow.The DUOAIR moves the PSU to the front for a vertical intake column feeding GPUs up to 410mm via five ZPX/ZPB fans, with interchangeable airflow/glass front panels, four dust filters and an ARGB light bar.CFV220 – Next Level Structural Airflow.The CFV220 centers on the Central Flow Vent, an integrated open chamber that turns empty space into an active intake corridor with ARGB accent. Triple-glass panels, reverse-connector support and 420mm GPU clearance round it out.Performance Unbound: Introducing Our 2026 Prebuilt LineupOur first retail pre-builts use the DUOAIR and CFV220 chassis to keep next-gen hardware—from Intel i7-14700F / RTX 5060 to Ryzen 9800X3D / RX 9070 XT—at peak clocks. US-only, the range spans the 1440p DUOAIR A1, CFV220 M1 and CFV220 X1. Available soon.AIO Cooling and Fans: Thermal EquilibriumCooling becomes self-regulatory stasis—holding equilibrium under the heaviest workloads.LQX Series: Extreme Cool. Total Insight.The LQX Series rethinks AIO cooling with annular-blade 120mm VRX PWM fans.The LQX Pro 360 adds an in-pump VRM fan and a 3.95-inch IPS LCD (720x720, 60Hz) for real-time monitoring or custom visuals; the LQX Elite 360 swaps the screen for a frosted ARGB panel. Both use full-edge ARGB fans.FRZ Series - Absolute Cold. Total ControlThe FRZ Series pairs annular-blade fans with high static pressure and low noise across the FRZ 612, FRZ 412 and display-free FRZ 412 Elite.The FRZ 612 dual-tower uses a 6-heat-pipe array and two PWM ARGB FDB fans, with an ARGB top panel and Integrated Digital Display for live temperatures.The FRZ 412 ARGB brings the same display to a single-tower 4-heat-pipe design with one PWM ARGB FDB fan.The FRZ 412 Elite ARGB drops the display for a minimalist look, keeping the 4-heat-pipe tower and a PWM ARGB rifle-bearing fan.VRX Series - Full-Edge Illuminated CoolingThe VRX Series fans combine high-efficiency cooling with full-edge ARGB, annular blades and Fluid Dynamic Bearings for quiet, long life—in 120/140mm standard and reverse-blade versions.Power Supply Units: The Foundation of ExecutionCOUGAR's PSUs target the energy density of local AI and AAA gaming, with full ATX 3.1 compliance and native 12V-2x6 support.WS 3200/2400/2000/1600 - High-Density Energy Solutions.Built for multi-GPU AI with up to 4x 12V-2x6 connectors, the WS Series prototypes reach 3200W and surpass ATX 3.1 (200% excursion), with PCIe 5.1 cabling, 100% Japanese capacitors, up to 94% efficiency (80 PLUS Platinum) and a silent Zero-RPM FDB fan.POLAR V2 1200/1000/850 - The Convergence of Power, Durability and Silence.The fully modular, 80 PLUS Platinum Polar V2 surpasses ATX 3.1 with a 300% excursion and dual-GPU capability, with 100% Japanese capacitors, eight protections and a 130x30mm FDB fan in a 150mm frame.PV 1200/1000/850 - Apex Power Delivery.The PV Series reaches up to 92% conversion (80 PLUS Platinum) with native PCIe 5.1, 100% Japanese capacitors and a precision 140mm FDB fan.Gaming Furniture: The Human/Machine InterfaceFurniture is the physical interface—attuning to each user and balancing intense work with ergonomic calibration.Arker - Play Hard. Rest HarderThe Arker fuses gaming support with sofa-grade luxury: a steel-framed build in durable Hyper-Dura leatherette, high-density padding, near-flat recline, an extendable footrest and a 5-star base on 7.5cm PU mute wheels.Speeder Elite – Hi-Octane Comfort.Racing-inspired and mesh-upholstered for breathability, the Speeder Elite offers tunable lumbar support, seat-depth adjustment, 3D armrests and a 2D headrest for a personalized fit.Fusion EX: Synchronized Comfort. Total Support.The Fusion EX blends suede-like fabric with a built-in lumbar system and synchronized linkage armrests that move with the backrest for aligned, all-day comfort.E-Ares 160 / Ares 160: Game BiggerSized at 160x75cm, the E-Ares 160 and Ares 160 desks offer expansive multi-monitor surface area in carbon-fiber laminate, with a full waterproof mousepad, embedded RGB, cup holder, headset hook and cable tray.The E-Ares 160 adds electric height adjustment with anti-collision auto-stop and a USB-C port; the Ares 160 keeps the same build at a fixed height.Peripherals & Accessories: High-Bandwidth InteractionOur 8K keyboards and mice link cognitive speed to action via ultra-polling and granular, software-enabled calibration.Revenger Pro 8K – Play at the Speed of Thought.The ultra-light 58g Revenger Pro 8K delivers 8K polling wired and wireless, a 30,000 DPI Pixart sensor and 100M-click optical switches, with triple-mode connectivity and the UIX Rotational Tool.Phaze 8K – Hyper-Fast. Hyper-Precise.The Phaze 8K pairs an 8K polling and 4K scan rate for a 0.25ms response, with magnetic switches adjustable to 0.01mm via UIX software, a Quick-switch Rapid Trigger, PBT Doubleshot keycaps and a 98% RGB layout.ABOUT COUGARFounded in 2007 by engineers and gamers, COUGAR builds gear for the ultimate gaming experience—from PC components and peripherals to chairs and desks.

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