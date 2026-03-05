BIOSTAR SHOWCASES INDUSTRIAL MOTHERBOARDS AND EDGECOMP SYSTEMS AT AUTOMATION WORLD 2026

Strengthening Industrial Computing Deployment in South Korea Through Strategic Collaboration with JECS Company Inc.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BIOSTAR, a leading manufacturer of edge computing solutions and industrial motherboards, is excited to announce its participation in Automation World 2026, held from March 4–6, 2026, at COEX in Seoul, South Korea. Visitors can find BIOSTAR at Hall C (3F), Booth C939, where they can experience BIOSTAR’s latest industrial computing solutions.BIOSTAR is partnering with JECS Company Inc., a prominent IPC solution provider based in South Korea, to expand its distribution network and strengthen the industrial computing ecosystem in the region. The BIOSTAR and JECS partnership delivers locally supported, ready-to-deploy industrial solutions, reinforcing BIOSTAR’s commitment to expanding its presence and supporting customers across South Korea.Automation World 2026 is one of South Korea’s leading exhibitions for industrial automation, smart manufacturing, and edge computing technologies. The event brings together suppliers, system integrators, and industry professionals to explore the latest advancements shaping the future of factory automation and intelligent industrial systems.At Automation World 2026, BIOSTAR is showcasing its industrial motherboard lineup, including BIW88-AHS, BIQ67-AHP, and BIH61-AHA, alongside its EdgeComp Series systems, including MT-N97-MX3, MU-N150, MS-NANX, and MS-X7433RE. This portfolio reflects BIOSTAR’s comprehensive approach to industrial computing, offering scalable platform solutions for system integrators, automation control systems, industrial gateways, and edge-driven workloads.As part of its showcase, BIOSTAR is presenting an AI acceleration demonstration based on the EdgeComp MT-N97-MX3 platform, integrated with MemryX MX3 M.2 AI accelerator modules. The MemryX solution delivers up to 24 TFLOPS of AI computing performance while enabling real-time processing on over 36 channels per module with low power consumption. This demonstration highlights BIOSTAR’s capability to deploy scalable AI acceleration in industrial edge environments supporting robotics, IoT, medical, automotive, and agricultural applications.BIOSTAR is also demonstrating an AI human detection model on the EdgeComp MS-NANX system, equipped with the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX module. The MS-NANX 16G supports up to 100 TOPS of AI performance and features a compact fanless design, dual LAN connectivity including optional PoE, industrial serial interfaces, and wide-range DC input for reliable deployment in industrial settings. This live demo illustrates how BIOSTAR’s edge AI platforms enable efficient inference processing for smart factory and automation use cases.BIOSTAR and JECS are also demonstrating the JECS-W88K430B IPC Workstation, powered by the BIOSTAR BIW88-AHS motherboard as its core computing platform. This live system highlights the integration of BIOSTAR’s industrial motherboard technology within JECS’s IPC solutions, underscoring stable performance and long-term deployment readiness. Designed to meet the demands of smart manufacturing and factory automation environments, these platforms emphasize reliability, lifecycle continuity, and flexible system integration. With JECS providing local technical support and market expertise, BIOSTAR is well positioned to deliver practical, deployment-ready solutions tailored to South Korea’s industrial sector.BIOSTAR and JECS warmly invite industry professionals, system integrators, and media representatives to visit Hall C (3F), Booth C939 at COEX during Automation World 2026 to explore BIOSTAR’s latest industrial computing solutions and learn more about the BIOSTAR and JECS partnership.BIOSTAR 40 Anniversary Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hsECbo0aDpM Connect with usWebsite https://www.biostar.com.tw LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/biostar Facebook www.facebook.com/BiostarHQ Instagram www.instagram.com/biostarofficial YouTube www.youtube.com/user/BiostarTaiwan Availability http://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/wheretobuy/index.php BIOSTAR VIP Care https://store.biostar.com.tw/customer ABOUT BIOSTARBIOSTAR is a professional brand dedicated to the production of motherboards, graphics cards, computer peripherals, industrial PC, and AI computing solutions. Since its establishment in 1986, BIOSTAR has become a major supplier in the IT industry. In order to pursue the best quality and aesthetic design, BIOSTAR has invested heavily in ID design, global marketing as well as R&D. With an unceasing focus on enriching lives, BIOSTAR consistently strives to pioneer a fresh future, bringing solutions into reality.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.