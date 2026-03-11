BIOSTAR SHOWCASES IPC AND EDGE AI COMPUTING SOLUTIONS AT EMBEDDED WORLD 2026

DEMONSTRATING AI-POWERED IPC PLATFORMS AND INDUSTRIAL EDGE COMPUTING TECHNOLOGIES FOR SMART MANUFACTURING, SMART CITIES, AND SMART RETAIL

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BIOSTAR, a leading manufacturer of edge computing solutions, industrial motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices, is showcasing its latest IPC and edge AI computing solutions at Embedded World 2026, currently taking place from March 10 to 12 at NürnbergMesse in Germany. Visitors can explore BIOSTAR’s newest industrial computing platforms, including edge AI systems powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, NVIDIA Jetson-based AI solutions, and advanced industrial networking technologies. Built to support high-performance edge processing and reliable industrial deployment, these platforms enable intelligent computing for applications such as smart manufacturing, smart cities, and smart retail. Attendees can experience BIOSTAR’s latest innovations at Hall 3, Booth 3-456.Among the technologies on display at Embedded World 2026 is BIOSTAR’s next-generation edge AI platform based on Intel’s Panther Lake platform, powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 AI processors. The MT PRO-U325 platform is designed to deliver strong AI processing capability and efficient edge computing performance for industrial environments. Supporting real-time data processing and AI-driven analytics at the edge, the platform enables a wide range of embedded applications and edge AI deployments across areas such as smart manufacturing, smart city infrastructure, and smart retail environments.BIOSTAR’s latest IPC motherboard lineup includes BIW88-AHS based on Intel W880 single chipset and Intel Core Ultra series 2 AI processors architectures, supporting a wide range of embedded and industrial computing deployments. The lineup also features models such as BIW68-AHP, BIH61-AHA, BITWL-IHT, BIRPL-PAT, BITWL-150, and ERX93-AXP, providing system integrators with flexible options for building reliable IPC systems for industrial automation and edge computing deployments.For EdgeComp series, BIOSTAR exhibits EdgeComp MU-N150, MS-1335U, MT PRO-J6412, MT PRO-U325, , MS-J6412, MS-X6413E, MS-N97, and MS-X7433RE. BIOSTAR is further demonstrating advanced edge AI capabilities through collaboration with leading NPU solution providers.A key highlight is the EdgeComp MT-N97-MX3 platform, developed in collaboration with MemryX, which demonstrates AI acceleration designed for efficient edge AI applications. By combining industrial computing platforms with specialized AI processors, the demonstration highlights how edge systems can support intelligent processing directly at the edge.BIOSTAR’s portfolio also includes a range of NVIDIA Jetson-powered edge AI systems designed to support demanding AI workloads in industrial environments. Platforms such as the MS-NAT5000 and MS-NAT4000 based on NVIDIA Jetson Thor, together with MS-NANX and MS-NANO powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin, demonstrate scalable edge AI computing capabilities for applications including machine vision, robotics, and intelligent automation. The AI-NONXS edge AI platform further expands BIOSTAR’s portfolio, offering additional flexibility for developers and system integrators building AI-enabled industrial solutions.BIOSTAR is additionally demonstrating a DIN Rail industrial networking solution developed in collaboration with NETIO, highlighting how industrial Ethernet connectivity can be extended directly to field devices. The demonstration integrates BIOSTAR’s EdgeComp MU-N150 and MS-X7433RE platforms with NETIO’s 10BASE-T1L Single Pair Ethernet technology, enabling DIN Rail-mounted industrial systems to communicate over long distances using simplified cabling. Supporting communication distances of up to 1 kilometer while carrying both data and power through a single cable, 10BASE-T1L simplifies industrial IoT connectivity and enables more efficient integration of distributed edge devices.With its latest IPC platforms, edge AI systems, and industrial networking technologies, BIOSTAR continues to strengthen its role in the evolving edge computing and industrial AI ecosystem. These solutions support a diverse range of deployments across sectors including smart manufacturing, smart city infrastructure, and smart retail environments, helping system integrators and solution developers build intelligent edge systems for modern industries.Following the success of Embedded World 2026, BIOSTAR is also excited to announce our participation in COMPUTEX 2026 from June 2nd to 5th at Booth P0914, TaiNEX 2, to explore BIOSTAR’s leading Industrial IoT and embedded solutions as it brings "AI TOGETHER" to life!BIOSTAR invites industry professionals, partners, and technology innovators to visit Hall 3, Booth 3-456 at Embedded World 2026 to explore its latest industrial computing and edge AI solutions and learn how BIOSTAR platforms are helping enable the next generation of intelligent edge computing.BIOSTAR 40 Anniversary Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hsECbo0aDpM Connect with usWebsite https://www.biostar.com.tw LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/biostar Facebook www.facebook.com/BiostarHQ Instagram www.instagram.com/biostarofficial YouTube www.youtube.com/user/BiostarTaiwan Availability http://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/wheretobuy/index.php BIOSTAR VIP Care https://store.biostar.com.tw/customer ABOUT BIOSTARBIOSTAR is a professional brand dedicated to the production of motherboards, graphics cards, computer peripherals, industrial PC, and AI computing solutions. Since its establishment in 1986, BIOSTAR has become a major supplier in the IT industry. In order to pursue the best quality and aesthetic design, BIOSTAR has invested heavily in ID design, global marketing as well as R&D. With an unceasing focus on enriching lives, BIOSTAR consistently strives to pioneer a fresh future, bringing solutions into reality.

