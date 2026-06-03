Safety Vision Surpasses 15,000 Stop-Arm Camera Systems Deployed

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Company’s self-managed school bus safety programs now span more than 120 districts across the nation, with latest expansion in Ohio

More than 120 districts is a testament to the fact that local control works, and that districts are choosing proven technology they can own and operate themselves” — Clint Bryer, VP Pupil Transportation

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safety Vision , a global leader in AI-powered mobile video surveillance and fleet safety technology, today announced that it has surpassed 15,000 stop-arm camera systems deployed across more than 120 school districts in the United States, reinforcing its position as a leading provider of automated school bus safety enforcement solutions.The milestone comes as the company added 50 new stop-arm camera systems for a school district in Ohio, part of a steady national expansion that now includes self-managed programs in Colorado, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Minnesota, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida and additional states.Unlike third-party citation management models, Safety Vision offers both automated programs, and programs that are self-managed by the districts and law enforcement agencies they serve, giving communities direct control over enforcement, data and revenue. The company provides the hardware, software and support infrastructure, while local authorities manage the day-to-day operation of their programs.“Every stop-arm violation puts a child’s life at risk,” said Clint Bryer, VP of Pupil Transportation Sales at Safety Vision. “Our approach puts the tools directly in the hands of the communities that need them. Fifteen thousand systems across more than 120 districts is a testament to the fact that local control works, and that districts are choosing proven technology they can own and operate themselves.”North Carolina has emerged as one of the company’s strongest markets, with the majority of the state’s stop-arm camera programs relying on Safety Vision systems. The company estimates more than 2,600 units are currently in operation across North Carolina school districts.In South Carolina, Safety Vision’s stop-arm technology has become the statewide standard. Every new school bus built in the state is equipped with a Safety Vision stop-arm camera system, with all footage routed to a single law enforcement agency that manages citations for the entire state. An estimated 800 systems are currently deployed across the South Carolina fleet.According to the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services, an estimated 43 million stop-arm violations occur each year across the United States, endangering students during what should be the safest part of their commute. Automated stop-arm camera enforcement has been shown to significantly reduce violations by holding offenders accountable and increasing awareness in school zones.Safety Vision’s stop-arm camera systems integrate with the company’s broader fleet safety platform, including its VisionCloud enterprise platform, providing districts with a comprehensive solution for student transportation safety.About Safety VisionFounded in 1993 and headquartered in Houston, Safety Vision is a global supplier of AI-powered mobile video surveillance and fleet safety solutions. The company designs, manufactures, installs and maintains onboard camera systems, network video recorders, AI-powered driver monitoring solutions and cloud-based enterprise video management platforms. Since inception, Safety Vision has supported more than 50,000 customers across student transportation, mass transit, commercial trucking, public safety and additional industries. Safety Vision is an AWS Partner, and its products are NDAA-compliant. For more information, visit safetyvision.com

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