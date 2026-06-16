VIA Metropolitan Transit Launches Fleet-Wide Safety and Technology Modernization to Protect San Antonio Riders

Safety Vision Logo - VIA Metropolitan Transit Logo Safety Vision SV 4816 Network Video Recorder

Safety Vision multi-year partnership brings current-generation video surveillance to VIA's fleet to strengthen rider security and speed incident response.

Delivering advanced surveillance technology, we are proud to be the team VIA selected for this fleet modernization, and we look forward to a long-term partnership serving San Antonio riders.” — Jeff Taylor, Senior Account Executive, Safety Vision

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riders across San Antonio will soon travel on buses equipped with significantly upgraded onboard safety technology, as VIA Metropolitan Transit begins a phased, fleet-wide modernization of its mobile video surveillance systems in partnership with Safety Vision , LLC. The multi-year, multi-million-dollar program, approved by the VIA Board of Trustees on January 27, 2026, with a Notice to Proceed issued April 7, 2026, replaces aging surveillance technology with Safety Vision's current-generation hardware and SafetyNet video management platform, beginning with 361 fixed-route buses.For VIA and the more than two million residents of the greater San Antonio region it serves, the upgrade delivers tangible, everyday benefits: clearer video coverage on board every modernized bus, faster retrieval of footage when incidents occur, and a stronger deterrent against crime and misconduct, all of which contribute to a safer, more confident riding experience throughout Bexar County.What the Upgrade Means for San Antonio RidersModern onboard video is one of the most effective tools a transit agency has for protecting the people it serves. With Safety Vision's Network Video Recorder (NVR) systems and SafetyNet enterprise software deployed across the fleet, VIA gains:• Enhanced rider and operator security. High-resolution recording and expanded storage capacity give VIA clear, reliable video of events on board, supporting both crime deterrence and the safety of bus operators and passengers alike.• Faster incident response and resolution. SafetyNet's mass-transit-purpose-built video management tools allow VIA staff to locate, review and share footage quickly, accelerating investigations, insurance claims and coordination with local law enforcement.• More reliable service on the routes riders depend on. Because the new systems integrate with VIA's existing onboard infrastructure and are installed as conversion kits at VIA's own maintenance facility, buses move through the upgrade efficiently and return to revenue service quickly; minimizing disruption to daily schedules and keeping vehicles where they belong: on the road.A Smart Investment in VIA's Existing FleetRather than requiring a costly full system replacement, the program upgrades VIA's fixed-route fleet through custom NVR conversion kits in its initial phase, with subsequent phases to follow as VIA completes its full fleet transition. The approach maximizes the agency's prior investment in onboard infrastructure while delivering a substantial leap in recording, storage and incident management capability, a model of fiscally responsible modernization for a growing city.Installation is being executed entirely at VIA's maintenance facility, with dedicated Safety Vision on-site technical and project management representatives overseeing every phase from removal and installation through final inspection and acceptance. The deployment includes enterprise SafetyNet licensing for VIA's fleet operations and is backed by Safety Vision's industry-leading product warranty.“Our solutions deliver advanced recording and storage technology while leveraging VIA's existing infrastructure, maximizing the agency's investment and minimizing disruption to daily transit operations.” — Jeff Taylor, Senior Account Executive, Safety Vision LLCBuilt for the Demands of Modern Public TransitVIA's decision reflects a trend among transit agencies across North America: older onboard platforms increasingly struggle to keep pace with the operational, cybersecurity and data management demands of modern public transit. Safety Vision's current product generation is engineered specifically for those demands, and the company today services hundreds of transit accounts across the continent, from regional operators to the largest municipal authorities. For San Antonio, that track record means VIA's investment is supported by a proven platform and an active national field service and technical support infrastructure for the life of the partnership.About Safety VisionSafety Vision, LLC is the pioneer of intelligent mobile video surveillance for public transportation. For more than 30 years, Safety Vision has partnered with transit agencies throughout North America, protecting more than 25 million commuters across 500,000+ miles of service. The company's AI-powered onboard video, cloud-based VisionCloud™ management platform, and SafetyNET™ technology give agencies the real-time visibility and reliable evidence they need to protect riders, support operators, and resolve claims quickly. Fully NDAA compliant and backed by an official AWS partnership, Safety Vision delivers trusted technology to the systems that keep our cities moving. Mobile Surveillance. Smarter Solutions. Learn more at safetyvision.com.About VIA Metropolitan TransitVIA Metropolitan Transit is the public transportation provider for the greater San Antonio, Texas, region, serving a city that now ranks as the sixth-most-populous in the United States. VIA’s active fleet consists of 428 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses, 8 electric buses, and 75 diesel buses for a total of 511 buses. Providing transportation services throughout Bexar County and surrounding areas. For more information, visit VIAinfo.net.

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