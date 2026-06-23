Safety Vision Named One of the 500 Largest Latino-Owned Companies in the United States

Safety Vision Logo - Bruce Smith, Founder and CEO

Houston-based intelligent mobile video surveillance leader earns a place on the 2026 Latino Leaders Index 500, Powered by BMO

Being named to the Index 500 confirms that what we built is real and that the people who built it belong in this conversation. We take that seriously, and we intend to keep earning it.” — Bruce Smith, CEO and Founder

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safety Vision , LLC, a pioneer in intelligent mobile video surveillance and fleet safety technology for more than three decades, today announced its inclusion on the 2026 Latino Leaders Index 500, Powered by BMO, the annual ranking of the 500 largest Latino-owned businesses in the United States by revenue. Published by Latino Leaders Magazine in partnership with BMO, the list puts Safety Vision among a select group of Latino-owned companies that have grown to national scale across some of the most competitive industries in the country.Now in its fourth year, the Index 500 ranks the 500 largest Latino-owned businesses in the country by revenue. This year’s list required revenues above $40 million to qualify. Safety Vision, ranked No. 445, earned its place as a technology company in a field dominated by construction, services and logistics.Bruce Smith founded Safety Vision in Houston in 1993. Over the following 30 years, the company grew from a regional integrator into an international technology leader, all while remaining Latino-owned. Today Safety Vision delivers an integrated mobile video surveillance platform that connects vehicles, drivers and operational data across some of the most demanding fleet environments in the country: student transportation, mass transit, public safety, commercial trucking and government operations. Its systems protect hundreds of thousands of vehicles across all 50 states, Canada and other countries and the company has now deployed more than $1 billion in solutions since its founding. Safety Vision holds an official AWS partnership and is fully NDAA compliant. The No. 445 ranking on this year’s Index 500 reflects that 30-year track record.“We started Safety Vision in Houston in 1993 with the goal of building technology that would protect drivers, passengers and the communities they serve,” said Bruce Smith, Founder and CEO of Safety Vision. “Thirty years later, our systems are deployed in all 50 states, Canada and other countries and we are still Latino-owned. Being named to the Index 500 confirms that what we built is real and that the people who built it belong in this conversation. We take that seriously, and we intend to keep earning it.”Texas is one of the leading states on the Index 500, alongside California and Florida. Latinos account for approximately 19 percent of the U.S. population and are among the fastest-growing segments of American business ownership. Safety Vision has been part of that story since 1993.About Safety Vision, LLCSafety Vision, LLC is the pioneer of intelligent mobile video surveillance, delivering an integrated platform that connects tens of thousands of vehicles throughout North America converting vehicles, drivers, and data of complex fleet operations into actionable insights. For more than 30 years, Safety Vision has been a proud technology partner to the organizations that keep our communities moving, protecting hundreds of thousands of vehicles throughout North America across student transportation, mass transit, public safety, commercial trucking, and dozens of other industries. With over $1 billion in solutions deployed, official AWS partnership, and full NDAA compliance, the company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and security of the fleets that power the economy. Mobile Surveillance. Smarter Solutions. Learn more at www.safetyvision.com About the Latino Leaders Index 500, Powered by BMOThe Latino Leaders Index 500, Powered by BMO, is the annual ranking of the 500 largest Latino-owned businesses in the United States by revenue, published by Latino Leaders Magazine in exclusive partnership with BMO. Founded in 1999, Latino Leaders Magazine is the leading publication for the Latino business and corporate community in the U.S.The complete 2026 Latino Leaders Index 500 is available in the January-February 2026 issue of Latino Leaders Magazine.

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