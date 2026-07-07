Safety Vision Names Lou Quaglia Director of Mass Transit Sales

Safety Vision Logo - Lou Quaglia

Vice Chair of the Workforce Development Committee for APTA's Business Member Board of Governors named to lead Safety Vision Transit team.

Lou has built deep relationships across the transit industry and his knowledge of how agencies operate and what they need from a technology partner makes him the right person to lead this effort.” — Bruce Smith, founder and CEO of Safety Vision

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safety Vision , LLC today announced the promotion of Lou Quaglia to Director of Mass Transit Sales. Quaglia, who joined the company in 2025 as a Strategic Account Manager, will now oversee the company's sales efforts across major public transit authorities in North America.Quaglia brings more than 20 years expertise in the public transportation industry. He started his career in 2005 as a Business Development Manager at Motor Coach Industries, then moved to Nova Bus, where he supported the company's reentry into the U.S. market. In 2012, he returned to Motor Coach Industries as Eastern Regional Vice President of Public Transit before continuing his career at New Flyer Industries."Lou has built deep relationships across the transit industry over two decades," said Bruce Smith, founder and CEO of Safety Vision. "His knowledge of how agencies operate and what they need from a technology partner makes him the right person to lead this effort."Quaglia said he plans to focus on expanding Safety Vision's footprint among large transit authorities while deepening the company's existing agency relationships."I've spent my career working alongside transit agencies and understanding the pressures they face — budget constraints, workforce challenges, growing ridership demands," Quaglia said. "Safety Vision has the technology and the track record to genuinely help agencies address those problems. My goal is to make sure more of them know it."Throughout his career, Quaglia has been active in the American Public Transportation Association (APTA), serving on multiple committees. He has served on the Business Member Board of Directors for the New York Public Transit Association and currently serves as Vice Chair of the Workforce Development Committee for APTA's Business Member Board of Governors.About Safety Vision, LLC Safety Vision, LLC is the pioneer of intelligent mobile video surveillance, delivering an integrated platform that connects tens of thousands of vehicles throughout North America vehicles, drivers, and data of complex fleet operations into actionable insights. For more than 30 years, Safety Vision has been a proud technology partner to the organizations that keep our communities moving, protecting tens of thousands of vehicles throughout North America across student transportation, mass transit, public safety, commercial trucking, and dozens of other industries.With over $1 billion in solutions deployed, official AWS partnership, and full NDAA compliance, the company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and security of the fleets that power the economy. Mobile Surveillance. Smarter Solutions. Learn more at safetyvision.com.

Safety Vision Knows Transit

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