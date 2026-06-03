INSTANT GOLF IMPROVEMENT OFFERS FREE SWING ANALYSIS

Golfers interested in virtual coaching can get a free initial swing analysis from the expert teachers at Instant Golf Improvement.

CHAMPIONSGATE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Instant Golf Improvement is a new online resource center for golfers of all experience levels. The IGI system uses live virtual coaching, video courses , and a wealth of other materials to help golf students improve their skills and enjoy the game more. As its name suggests, the goal of Instant Golf Improvement is to provide students with tips, corrections, and advice that they can put into practice right away on the course to become better golfers.To introduce golfers to virtual golf coaching and connect them with IGI's expert instructors, the website currently offers a free swing analysis to new students. Assessing the technique of the student’s golf swing is a cornerstone of virtual coaching and is the starting point in making meaningful changes to increase drive distance and accuracy.To take advantage of the free swing analysis offer, students record a video of their golf swing from multiple angles and submit it through the organization’s website. To help students record the best video and capture all necessary aspects of their technique, IGI provides a detailed blog post with instructions and tips . The post explains what equipment to use, how to position cameras for optimal video capture, and how to submit the videos. After the student has submitted their video, the coaches at IGI review it, assess the student’s swing, and provide valuable feedback on areas for improvement.Through this process, the new golf student gains a clear sense of how virtual golf coaching can deliver powerful benefits. While this approach to golf instruction is relatively new, the availability of specially designed digital tools and apps that capture detailed metrics on golf swings makes it easy for teachers to accurately observe the student’s technique and correct it for maximum effectiveness.The IGI system is based on the Golf Live app, which also includes many additional resources for golfers. One of those resources is a podcast hosted by John Hughes that offers additional golf tips and conversations with golf and golf equipment experts.John Hughes, the president of Instant Golf Improvement, not only teaches on the platform but has also published a companion book, also titled Instant Golf Improvement. He has taught students for many years in person through his organization, based in central Florida, John Hughes Golf, and is excited about the new opportunities that the virtual coaching system opens up for students who prefer to hone their skills without leaving home.Students can register to submit their video for a free swing analysis on the organization’s website, instantgolfimprovement.com . There, they can also sign up for virtual coaching, submit their email to receive notifications when new video courses become available, and also purchase John Hughes’ new book. Instant Golf Improvement is scheduled to grow quickly in the coming years, and golfers will want to be registered for notifications to keep up with what’s new each month.

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