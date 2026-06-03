Milestone for Tasmania’s Emergency Air Service

3 June 2026 Bridget Archer, Minister for Health, Mental Health and Wellbeing

Tasmania’s Emergency Air Service has reached a significant milestone in May, completing its first 500 hours of operational flying under the new service arrangement with StarFlight Australia.

This milestone marks the successful transition to a new generation of emergency aeromedical and rescue services, following commencement of the 12-year contract in January 2026.

The transition has ensured the seamless continuation of critical, 24/7 helicopter emergency services relied upon by Tasmanians across the State.

Since going live, the service has delivered aeromedical retrieval, search and rescue, and aerial law enforcement operations across Tasmania, often in challenging terrain and conditions.

In many cases, these missions involve time critical interventions where rapid access to specialist care can be lifesaving.

The new service strengthens Tasmania’s emergency air capability, with a focus on enhanced operational capability, and reliable state-wide coverage, supported by modern aircraft and highly trained crews.

Importantly, the transition has maintained continuity of operations and expertise, with Ambulance Tasmania and Tasmania Police continuing their established roles, alongside StarFlight Australia as the new aviation partner.

Minister for Health, Mental Health and Wellbeing, Bridget Archer, said the milestone was a testament to the dedication and professionalism of crews and partner agencies.

“Reaching the first 500 hours of flying under the new service is a significant milestone and reflects the strength of the partnership between Ambulance Tasmania, Tasmania Police and StarFlight Australia,” Minister Archer said.

“Every hour flown represents real patients, real emergencies, and real lives impacted - often in some of Tasmania’s most remote and challenging environments.

“When you look up at the sky, or hear one of these helicopters, it’s because someone, somewhere, is receiving life saving care.”

The service ensures all Tasmanians - regardless of where they live - have access to timely and potentially lifesaving care when it is needed most.

The Tasmanian Government’s investment in the new service reinforces its commitment to delivering safe, modern and sustainable emergency air capability, supporting better health outcomes for communities across the State.